A Hershey, Pennsylvania native, Christian Pulisic has previously said he would have gone to Penn State if he were to attend college.

And on Wednesday Pulisic voiced his support for THON urging people to donate to the annual dance marathon.

Penn State Dance Marathon (@THON ) is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world! Their efforts will culminate in a 46-hour dance marathon in an effort to conquer childhood cancer. Please consider supporting their efforts by donating today! https://t.co/mQTOi16prs pic.twitter.com/6jmcoDaIUz — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) February 19, 2020

After spending seven years playing for PA Classics as a youth player, Pulisic went over to Germany to play for Dortmund. After three successful years on the team as a teenager, he moved to Chelsea officially last summer. His 58-million-pound price tag made him the most expensive American player in history.

He made 34 appearances for USMNT, scoring 14 goals and is the youngest-ever player to captain the side.