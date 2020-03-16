Their seasons may have been cut short, but Penn State athletes provided fans with a number of memorable moments this year.

At the Daily Collegian, we’ve asked sports fans to vote for our Athlete of the Week after providing four nominees each week of the spring semester. Below, we’ve compiled some interesting statistics gathered from nine weeks of voting.

Five

Five winners came from Penn State wrestling (including two in one week).

The Nittany Lions picked up their first winner in the second poll of the year after sophomore 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young earned a sudden-victory win over Rutgers’ Sammy Alvarez. Bravo-Young received 42.6 percent of the vote, edging out Penn State men’s basketball freshman Seth Lundy, who had just impressed in the first two starts of his career.

Wrestling went back-to-back when heavyweight Seth Nevills earned 36.8 percent of votes following his 4-0 decision win that clinched Penn State’s win in the dual against Nebraska.

After men’s basketball returned the favor with back-to-back Athlete of the Week wins of its own, wrestling got its third when Nick Lee upset No. 1 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State in the Bryce Jordan Center dual.

Lee received 76.2 percent on the vote, beating out softball’s Bailey Parshall, men’s hockey’s Liam Folkes and women’s lacrosse’s Maria Auth in the biggest landslide of the semester.

The last two winners made a bit of Collegian history along the way. For the first time in Athlete of the Week poll history, two nominees tied for first place.

Senior Mark Hall and freshman Aaron Brooks were both nominated after capturing individual Big Ten titles, and the fans couldn’t decide who deserved it more. The two wrestlers finished with an identical 34.5 percent of the vote.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Four

Four athletes tied for the most nominations in the poll this spring: wrestling’s Nick Lee, softball’s Bailey Parshall and women’s hockey’s Chantal Burke and Natalie Heising.

Of those four, only Lee managed to secure a victory, and he did so in his second nomination — his Week 6 landslide win.

Burke came in third place both times she was nominated (week one and week nine). Heising came in fourth her first go-around (week five) but finished second behind the two wrestlers who tied in week nine.

Parshall was late to the party because of softball’s later start. Both times she was nominated (week six and week nine), wrestlers dominated the vote.

Three

Three track and field athletes earned Athlete of the Week nominations this semester.

Junior Will Henderson was the first to be nominated after he matched his school-record time in the 60-meter dash in Penn State’s first meet of the season. Henderson completed the preliminary race in 6.65 seconds and nearly matched it again when he won the final in 6.67 seconds.

Junior Victoria Tachinski was the second to be nominated. Her time of 1:29.04 in the 600-meter dash in the Sykes & Sabock Challenge set a new school record.

Finally, senior Danae Rivers was the third after she became the first woman in the Big Ten to win four consecutive 800-meter titles. She claimed her fourth on the final day of the Big Ten Indoor Championship with a time of 2:06.27.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: NCAA releases statement regarding eligibility for spring sport athletes A day after the NCAA suspended all championship competitions for the rest of the academic ca…

Two

Two Athlete of the Week wins proved to be too tough of a task for any Penn State athlete this semester.

In fact, only two sports had multiple winners — wrestling (five) and men’s basketball (two).

In the midst of its season to remember, men’s basketball saw senior forwards Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens win Athlete of the Week in weeks four and five.

Stevens claimed the second-highest margin of victory this year when he won 66.5 percent of the week five-vote following his career-high 33 points against Minnesota on Feb. 8. It was also the most voted on poll of the semester.

One

One winner is what a trio of sports claimed this spring.

Men’s hockey got its lone winner in week one of the poll. Senior forward Nate Sucese broke the program points record with a three-assist night against Robert Morris and went on to win the semester’s first Athlete of the Week award with 47 percent of the vote.

Baseball got on the board in week seven when sophomore pitcher Kyle Virbitsky won with 41.8 percent of the vote. He had just picked up his first win of the year, allowing just one hit in six innings played.

Virbitsky got some help from friends and family in the poll too, as his teammates and his dad all shared it to ensure victory.

Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe won Athlete of the Week for men’s lacrosse in the eighth poll of the semester. After scoring the golden goal in an overtime win over then-No. 6 Penn, O’Keefe beat out women’s hockey’s Chantal Burke, track and field’s Danae Rivers and baseball’s Gavin Homer with 52.7 percent of the vote.