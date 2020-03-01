Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Softball (Feb. 28)

Penn State 3, Georgia State 1; Penn State 3, Georgia State 0

The Nittany Lions headed to Georgia for the I-75 Challenge after a winless weekend the week prior. Penn State was able to bounce back in a big way on Friday. The Nittany Lions used a dominant defensive effort to open the weekend with two wins.

Feb. 29

Georgia Tech 3, Penn State 2; Penn State 5, Georgia Tech 3 (10)

The Nittany Lions were unable to continue its momentum into the next day however as Penn State split its two games with the Yellow Jackets. Both games were tight affairs. In the second game a Destiny Weber homerun won the game for the Nittany Lions.

March 1

Kennesaw State 2, Penn State 1 (8)

In its final game of the weekend, the Nittany Lions struggled at the plate. Despite a great effort in the circle from Bailey Parshall and Vanessa Oatley, Penn State was unable to score the necessary runs to beat Kennesaw State.

Baseball (Feb. 28)

Penn State 18, Princeton 1

The Nittany Lions started their weekend in the best way possible. Strong showings in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings propelled Penn State to a landslide victory. Bailey Dees’ six innings in which he allowed just three hits and one run helped keep Princeton from getting on the board.

Feb. 29

Penn State 4, Princeton 3 (10); Penn State 13, Princeton 1

Penn State’s bats weren’t connecting as much in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. It took 10 innings for the Nittany Lions to get their second win. They proceeded to dominate the second game to secure the Saturday sweep.

March 1

Penn State 4, Princeton 3

It was a close contest once again on Sunday. Penn State brought in three runs in the fourth inning after Princeton grabbed an early lead. The Tigers scored in the fifth and eighth, but a score in the sixth by the Nittany Lions was enough to get the fourth win of the weekend.

Women’s Hockey (Feb. 28)

Mercyhurst 3, Penn State 0

Penn State’s winless streak against Mercyhurst continued on Friday, as it still couldn’t find an answer for its conference foe. It was a chippy, penalty-filled affair that led to the shutout defeat.

Feb. 29

Penn State 2, Mercyhurst 0

The winless streak continued on Friday, but the Nittany Lions were finally able to get a win over the Lakers. Netminder Chantal Burke shut the door for Penn State, leading to the first shutout win over Mercyhurst in program history.

Men’s Volleyball (Feb. 28)

Penn State 3, George Mason 0

It was a dominating performance for Penn State, as it rolled past George Mason in a near flawless performance. The Patriots never even got past 17 points in a set, as the Nittany Lions executed throughout the match.

Feb. 29

Penn State 3, Charleston 0

Another night, another dominating performance for Penn State, as it rolled to a victory over Charleston. The Golden Eagles put up a better fight, getting up to 20 points in one set, but it was still a near perfect performance for the Nittany Lions.

Men’s Basketball (Feb. 29)

Iowa 77, Penn State 68

After a razor-thin win over Rutgers on Wednesday, Penn State couldn’t make it two in a row as it hit the road to face Iowa. The Nittany Lions kept it close into halftime, but second-half struggles saw them drop their third game in their last four.

Women’s Lacrosse (Feb. 29)

Loyola 22, Penn State 12

Penn State cooled off on Saturday after a hot start to the season. Facing off against No. 5 Loyola, the No. 19 Nittany Lions stumbled for the first time this year. They couldn’t keep up with the scoring attack of the Greyhounds and ultimately fell, dropping their record to 4-1 on the year.

Men’s Lacrosse (Feb. 29)

Penn State 18, Penn 17 (OT)

One week after its first loss of the year, Penn State got a bounce-back win by the skin of its teeth. The Nittany Lions traveled to take on the No. 6 Penn Quakers, a team that took them to overtime in 2019. History repeated itself, but late-game heroics from senior attackman Mac O’Keefe helped Penn State avoid a two-game skid.

Men’s Tennis (Feb. 29)

Michigan 5, Penn State 0

Penn State couldn’t muster up anything in its road trip to Ann Arbor. The Nittany Lions were swept by Michigan to break their two-match winning streak. They fall to 7-4 on the year and 0-1 in conference play.

Track (Feb. 28-29)

Penn State fell short of its goal of a Big Ten title. However, the team did have a number of individual performances to remember. Maddie Holmberg and Katie Jones each captured individual titles on the first day, and the Nittany Lions followed up with wins by Danae Rivers, Billy McDevitt and Kiara Lester on day two.

Women’s Tennis (March 1)

Indiana 4, Penn State 1

Penn State struggled in its first Big Ten test of the season. On the road against Indiana, the Nittany Lions only mustered up one win, which came from Frederikke Svarre in her singles match. They went on to fall 4-1 for its second-straight loss.

Women’s Basketball (March 1)

Michigan State 99, Penn State 80

Penn State was unable to end its regular season on a high note when it hit the road to face Michigan State. The Lady Lions couldn’t overcome a slow start and proceeded to drop their 14th-straight game. Penn State will have one last chance to get a win in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins on March 4.