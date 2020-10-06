Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour was named in a Sports Illustrated article listing the "most powerful, most influential and most outstanding women in sports right now."
Barbour was listed as one of four female athletic directors at Power Five schools right now.
The other three athletic directors included on SI's list include the University of Washington's Jennifer Cohen, Pittsburgh's Heather Lyke and Virginia's Carla Williams.
Taking over as athletic director in 2014 after previously serving in the same position at the University of California, Barbour is responsible for overseeing a department that includes 31 different programs and approximately 800 student-athletes.
In 2019, Barbour received a contract extension until 2019 that bestowed her with the title of Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.
During her tenure, Penn State athletics have captured 29 Big-Ten championships and several NCAA titles, while also setting an average GPA record of 3.17 in 2019.
