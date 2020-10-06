Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour was named in a Sports Illustrated article listing the "most powerful, most influential and most outstanding women in sports right now."

Barbour was listed as one of four female athletic directors at Power Five schools right now.

The other three athletic directors included on SI's list include the University of Washington's Jennifer Cohen, Pittsburgh's Heather Lyke and Virginia's Carla Williams.

Taking over as athletic director in 2014 after previously serving in the same position at the University of California, Barbour is responsible for overseeing a department that includes 31 different programs and approximately 800 student-athletes.

In 2019, Barbour received a contract extension until 2019 that bestowed her with the title of Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

During her tenure, Penn State athletics have captured 29 Big-Ten championships and several NCAA titles, while also setting an average GPA record of 3.17 in 2019.

“Sandy has consistently promoted excellence in intercollegiate athletics — in academics and athletic competitions, and she is widely hailed among the best athletic directors in the nation,” Penn State President Eric Barron said at the time of her contract extension. “She is a powerful advocate for those who wear the blue and white, and her leadership has helped advance our shared vision of what intercollegiate athletics can be."

