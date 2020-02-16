Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Softball

Feb. 14

Villanova 3, Penn State 2; FAU 4, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions entered the second weekend of the season with a winning record, but struggled in the opening day of the UCF Knights Classic. Penn State narrowly lost to Villanova as the Wildcats won the game in the fifth inning. Later in the day, a big sixth inning from FAU led to the Nittany Lions going 0-2 on the day.

Feb. 15

Penn State 3, FAU 0; Penn State 3, Iowa State 1

The Nittany Lions needed a victory on Saturday and its pitchers responded with two dominant performances. Vanessa Pat;ey opened the day with a complete game shutout where she only allowed five hits. In the second game of the day against a tough Iowa State team, Bailey Parshall pitched a gem, striking out 13 batters in a 3-1 victory.

Feb. 16

Villanova 9, Penn State 3

The Nittany Lions didn’t find the same success on Sunday however as Penn State dropped its second game of the weekend to Villanova. The Wildcats exploded for 14 hits including three home runs. Penn State is now 5-5 this season.

Women’s Hockey

Feb. 14

RIT 4, Penn State 2

The Nittany Lions once again hit the road this weekend, searching for an elusive victory. RIT jumped out a 2-0 lead in the first period, before the Nittany Lions stormed back and tied the game. RIT then added two more goals in the second and third period to secure the victory.

Feb. 15

RIT 4, Penn State 3

Penn State was searching for its first victory in five games on Saturday, but were once again defeated by RIT. There was four first period goals scored. RIT eventually scored the game winning goal at the 6:25 mark of the third period.

Baseball

Feb. 14

Penn State 9, Bucknell 6

The Nittany Lions opened their season with an explosive offensive performance. Ryan Ford led the way with three RBIs. Matt Wood also had an impressive day going 3-for-4 with an RBI. The Nittany Lions used four pitchers combined to allow three runs and seven hits.

Feb. 15

NJIT 4, Penn State 2; Penn State 6, NJIT 4

The Nittany Lions fell in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader after a disappointing offensive performance. NJIT scored all four of its runs in the third inning and Penn State could never recover. Penn State got its revenge later in the day however. Cole Bartels went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Penn State used three pitchers and Logan Evans picked up his first win of the season.

Feb. 16

Penn State 14, Monmouth 2

In the Nittany Lions final game of the weekend, they handled Monmouth with ease. Penn State jumped out to a five run lead and never looked back eventually scoring 14 runs. Gavin Homer led the way with three RBIs on two hits. Conor Larkin picked up the win on the mound.

Men’s Volleyball

Feb. 14

Penn State 3, Princeton 1

Penn State’s losing streak is over. While a first set loss made it an uphill battle for the Nittany Lions, they proved to be up to the challenge. Penn State proceeded to win the second, third and fourth set, each time by better margins to claim its first victory since Jan. 26 against USC.

Feb. 15

Penn State 3, NJIT 0

The Nittany Lions continued the momentum they began on Friday when they welcomed NJIT to South Gym on Saturday night. This time around, Penn State won its match in straight sets to create a new winning streak and move its conference record to 2-0. This was the Nittany Lions’ first straight-set victory since Jan. 24 against UCLA.

Men’s Hockey

Feb. 14

Wisconsin 4, Penn State 3

The Nittany Lions entered Madison in a crucial series and weren’t able to get a much-needed victory. Penn State fell behind 2-0 early in the first period before roaring back to tie the game at three. Wisconsin’s Dylan Holloway scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute left in the game.

Feb. 15

Penn State 3, Wisconsin 2

Saturday night was a must win and Penn State delivered. The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead by way of Alex Limoges and Cole Hults goals. Evan Bell then scored the game winning goal early in the third period. Peyton Jones made 27 goals. Penn State is tied with Minnesota at the top of the Big Ten standings with 36.

Track (Feb. 14-15)

Penn State split up to compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson and the Huskey Classic at Washington as it continues to push for a conference title. The meets were highlighted by a total of five personal bests set by Nittany Lion competitors.

Men’s Lacrosse (Feb. 15)

Penn State 19, Saint Joseph’s 4

Penn State didn’t break much of a sweat in its return to Panzer Stadium. The Nittany Lions built a comfortable lead of 9-1 heading into the half and never looked back. They picked up their most dominant win of the season ahead of their highly anticipated matchup with No. 3 Yale.

Men’s Basketball (Feb. 15)

Penn State 77, Northwestern 61

Penn State handled business at home to extend its winning streak to eight. The Nittany Lions took on the Big Ten’s worst team and were able to pull away after letting Northwestern get on the board first. Shots from 3-point range ultimately made the difference as Penn State cruised to victory.

Women’s Lacrosse (Feb. 15)

Penn State 13, Lehigh 9

The cold didn’t bother the Nittany Lions one bit in their first home game of the season. Penn State was able to take a commanding lead into the half thanks to a seven-goal run, and from there, Lehigh was unable to claw all the way back. The Nittany Lions moved to 2-0 on the season after earning their first win in Panzer Stadium.

Wrestling (Feb. 15)

Penn State 20, Ohio State 16

Penn State didn’t disappoint under the bright lights of the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions emerged victorious in a close match highlighted by No. 2 Nick Lee’s upset win over top 141 pounder Luke Pletcher by 8-4 decision. The match also saw Brady Berge return to the lineup at 157, but he wasn’t able to get a victory in his comeback.

Women’s Tennis (Feb. 15-16)

Penn State 4, VCU 3; Virginia Tech 6, Penn State 1.

The Nittany Lions picked up a close road in the first match of the weekend. Penn State earned the doubles points against the Rams. Samantha Smith, Frederikke Svarre and Shannon Hanley also picked up singles victories. Penn State was unable to make it a perfect weekend against the Hokies. Gabby O’Gorman was the only singles player to win for Penn State.

Women’s Basketball (Feb. 16)

Maryland 106, Penn State 69

The Nittany Lions returned home on senior day but were unable to be victorious against No. 10 Maryland as Penn State has now lost 11-straight games. Penn State shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and only trailed the top of the Big Ten Terrapins by one at the half. However, a terrible third quarter led Maryland to a blowout victory.

Men’s Tennis (Feb. 16)

Penn State 5, St. Bonaventure 2; Penn State 5, Saint Francis 1

The Nittany Lions have maintained their unbeaten home record after winning a double header on Sunday. Penn State shut out the Bonnies winning 5-0 and leaving two singles matches unfinished. In the second match of the day, Penn State was equally dominant, dropping just one match.

