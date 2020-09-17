State College Area High School will have competitions for its fall sports teams this year.

The State College Area School District Board of School Directors met Wednesday night for its weekly school board and committee meeting via Zoom, and by a vote of 9 to 0, non-contact sports were approved along with a vote of 7 to 2 to approve contact sports this fall.

The decision was made in light of health concerns related to playing fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Aug. 21 via Twitter that individual schools could choose whether or not they wanted to play fall sports.

State College Area High school joins Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola High Schools, among others in the area, to play sports this fall.

State College Area High School has had remote schooling since September 4 after a spike in coronavirus cases in early September. The high school has not announced when it will return to in-person learning at this time.

