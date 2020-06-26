Race reform in college athletics will not happen overnight, but the Big Ten is taking steps toward making it happen.

In response to the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others who lost their lives due to police brutality, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter on June 1 about the conference’s decision to create the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

The coalition, which features student-athletes, coaches and other university personnel, aims to combat racism and hate around the world while empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest.

Penn State has nine representatives on the coalition, including men’s soccer head coach Jeff Cook.

Though he is entering just his third year at University Park, Cook was quickly chosen by athletic director Sandy Barbour for the coalition — and he intends to leave his mark.

“I understand and acknowledge I’m a soccer coach for my profession, but I work with very talented and bright student-athletes from all walks of life,” Cook said. “I want to make sure that I do my part to help create a better future.”

Cook noted his role as a head coach in the “global game” of soccer to combat racism in a sport that, like others, has a wealth of racist history. Though proud of the diverse team he has recruited, Cook believes there is room for improvement even within his own program.

“I feel quite strongly that I have not done enough,” Cook said. “I’ve been too silent, not active enough. Therefore, I feel a commitment to do more to educate myself more and to listen more in a detailed way.”

Other Penn State coaches share Cook’s sentiment that reform is needed, including women’s lacrosse head coach Missy Doherty.

In a sport that lacks diversity, Doherty hopes her involvement with the coalition can create a meaningful impact in the predominantly-white lacrosse community.

“I definitely am driven to not just sit on my heels and be like, 'that’s just the way it is,' but to figure out the things that we can do as a community, as a team and as a university to put things in the right direction,” Doherty said.

Doherty hopes the committee, which first met earlier this week, will incite progressive change and provide concrete, actionable items her team and the university can engage in.

In addition to coaches, Olivia Jack from women’s swimming and Myles Dread from men’s basketball are Penn State’s two student-athlete representatives in the coalition.

While Jack has helped create a website to fight racial inequality, Dread also acknowledges he can play a role in the fight against racism that extends past the three-point line.

“It means the world, it’s an honor,” Dread said about being chosen for the coalition. “To affect change in such a positive way, it really means a lot being more than just a basketball player and a student.”

Having grown up in various communities in Detroit, Delaware and Maryland, Dread said he has seen varying levels of socioeconomic and sociocultural inequities in the cities he’s lived in.

Dread wants to make a difference for school communities and Black lives altogether, and he believes his new platform will allow that.

“Personally, I’m in a position to help shine a light on [the fact] that not everybody’s the same, but we’re all human,” Dread said.

On Penn State’s campus in the future, Dread aims to help host forums, events and guest speakers to educate people about systemic racism and hate across the country.

While the coalition in its current form is less than two weeks old, coaches and student-athletes alike recognize the importance of using their voices to show support.

After a coaching stint with a South African team at the World Scholar-Athlete Games in 1992 — a year removed from the repeal of apartheid legislation — Cook recognized the significance of racial inequality worldwide and joined the fight for racial justice.

Presented with an opportunity to support student-athletes further, Cook hopes the coalition will give reassurance to his team that their voices are important.

“This is bigger than soccer,” Cook said. “It’s bigger than college sports. It’s about fundamental human rights.”