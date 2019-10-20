Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Cross Country (Oct. 18)

Penn State was back home after a three-week hiatus, and both the men and the women had success in the National Open. The women’s team earned its second overall first-place finish of the year, while the men placed third overall.

Penn State cross country posts strong outing at National Open For the first time this season, Penn State’s men’s cross country team did not secure a first…

Field Hockey (Oct. 18)

Penn State 3, Michigan State 1

The Nittany Lions got off to a tough start to the year, but conference play has been a different story. Penn State picked up the third win of its five Big Ten games when it took out Michigan State on the road. Paityn Worth, Jemma Punch and Madison Morano each scored in the win.

+3 Penn State field hockey picks up road conference win over Michigan State In its fifth conference game of the year, Penn State came out strong and only doubled its st…

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 18)

Penn State 4, Providence 2

Penn State nabbed its first two wins of the year in its home series last week against RPI. Back on the road, the Nittany Lions kept things rolling on Friday. Penn State scored the first three goals of the game, but Providence rallied to cut the lead to one. The Nittany Lions managed to hold on and add an insurance goal on the empty net before the end of the final period.

Women’s Volleyball (Oct. 18)

Penn State 3, Michigan 1

Facing an unranked Michigan squad, the Nittany Lions didn’t have the easiest time leaving the Crisler Center with a win. The Wolverines kept it close in each set, even stealing the third. Penn State managed to lock down the fourth set to earn its fourth-straight win.

Men’s Hockey (Oct. 18)

Alaska Fairbanks 4, Penn State 0

Penn State crushed Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday. On Friday, the Nanooks returned the favor. The Nittany Lions’ offense was nowhere to be found. Unable to get anything going offensively, Penn State was shutout in its first loss of the season.

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 19)

Penn State 2, Providence 2

The momentum Penn State had been building came to a halt in the second game of its road series in Rhode Island. After a hard-fought 4-2 victory on Friday, the two teams showed just how evenly matched they are, tying their second game 2-2. This is the third tie of Penn State’s season.

Football (Oct. 19)

Penn State 28, Michigan 21

The White Out conditions proved to be too much for Michigan. The Nittany Lions stayed perfect on the year with a home win over the Wolverines that was fueled by a hot start. The Penn State offense sputtered but didn’t stop, and, as usual this season, the defense made plays when it counted to move the Nittany Lions to 7-0 this season.

Penn State football survives stern test against Michigan, improves to 7-0 Penn State took the field on Saturday night to the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium hi…

Men’s Soccer (Oct. 19)

Penn State 2, Wisconsin 1

Coach Jeff Cook’s team added another accomplishment to its resume Saturday night when the squad beat Wisconsin in Madison. The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead

+2 Penn State men's soccer preserves undefeated road record in win over Wisconsin Penn State got the ball rolling early and never looked back in its weekend trip to Madison.

Field Hockey (Oct. 20)

Michigan 3, Penn State 1

Football wasn’t the only Penn State sport that had a matchup with Michigan this weekend. But unfortunately for Penn State field hockey, the Nittany Lions came up short when they traveled to Ann Arbor to play the nation’s No. 9 team. Ultimately, it was too little, too late for Penn State, and they dropped to 4-10 on the season.

+2 Penn State field hockey falls to No. 9 Michigan in Ann Arbor Penn State was vying for its second upset in as many weeks, but Michigan proved capable of f…

Women’s Soccer (Oct. 20)

Penn State 3, Northwestern 1

Nearing the end of what has been an uncharacteristically inconsistent season, Penn State sent its seniors off with a classy performance at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions have gotten hot at the right time, and are now riding a five-game winning streak.

Women’s Volleyball (Oct. 20)

Penn State 3-0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-19)

The Nittany Lions completed a clean sweep in Michigan when it beat Michigan State in straight sets on Sunday. No. 8 Penn State extended its winning streak to five.

+2 Penn State women's volleyball dominates Michigan State for the second time this year Penn State mirrored its first outing against Michigan State when the two teams met for the s…

Men’s Tennis (Oct. 17-19)

It was a disappointing final event of the fall season for Penn State men’s tennis, with the team being unable to protect its doubles title from the same tournament last year.