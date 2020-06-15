The Big Ten Conference has released the members of the newly formed Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

The coalition includes student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and other members to represent each of the 14 Big Ten schools.

Penn State has nine representatives, including Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, football head coach James Franklin, men’s soccer head coach Jeff Cook, women’s lacrosse head coach Missy Doherty, women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger, men’s swimming and diving head coach Tim Murphy and faculty athletics representative Dennis Scanlon.

Men’s basketball player Myles Dread and women’s swimming and diving’s Olivia Jack are Penn State’s two student-athlete representatives.

Penn State is tied with Illinois and Rutgers for the seventh most representatives on the coalition. Michigan and Maryland lead the Big Ten with 14 representatives each while Wisconsin has the least with four.