Penn State Athletics has reported an additional four positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Nov. 14-20 Penn State Athletics conducted 1,381 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 192 positive cases out of 16,483 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

