Every Sunday, Monday and Thursday, my eyes stayed glued to the TV.

My whole life, I would spend hours watching football games with my dad, and I knew right away that this sport sparked an interest in me. What I didn’t know was that football would lead me to be a part of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the age of 19.

On Sept. 26, as I left Penn State to catch a flight to Irving, Texas, all that was on my mind was whether TCU should have been ranked higher than Baylor in the 2014 College Football Playoff.

It seems random, but there was a method to my madness. In approximately 10 hours I would be sitting in the Bluebonnet Room, the exact location the actual CFP committee meets in each year to decide what teams will play in the College Football Playoff.

This opportunity to participate in a mock trial of the CFP educated me on how to make one of the toughest decisions made in sports today — choosing and ranking the top four teams to play for the national championship.

After a gourmet dinner and meeting my other “committee members”— college students from other universities — it was time to get straight to business.

Each of us were chosen to step into the role of an actual committee member of the CFP.

I was chosen to act as Terry Mohajir, who is the current Director of Athletics for Arkansas State University.

We were given a binder titled “2019 Mock selection exercise,” and it was filled with information on each college football team from 2014. I spent the night educating myself on the “protocol, FBS Conference Standings and the new CFP selection process.”

Before I got some sleep for the big day, I laid in my king size bed that the Gaylord Texan Hotel provided went over my game plan for the CFP selection process.

In the morning, after we were provided with another football fueled meal, I plugged my top 30 teams into the computer to begin the selection process, round by round, seven times.

After five hours of discussing football with 15 other students, the top 25 teams we chose to rank were only a few off from the actual selection in 2014.

The playoff we came up with was No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl and TCU missing out at No. 5.

We left with a Nike T-shirt that read “College Football Playoff” down the back of it as a souvenir.

However, I left Texas with more than just a gift.

I learned about certain strange but meaningful items in the room, such as a clothes iron which symbolizes “ironing out the details,” or a hat rack on which committee members place the hats of their favorite teams in order to “put their biases aside.”

I also came to understand the immense effort and time expected from those on the actual committee, and what it is like to prepare and make important decisions among other educated football minds.

I always hoped my love for football would come back to help me, and my trip to Irving was the first chance to show what I know.