Week 9 of the NFL regular season is upon us, and several fantasy owners still have questions as to which players they can trust to put in their starting lineup this week.

If you fit those criteria, look no further, as the Collegian has you covered for all your fantasy concerns with recommendations at each position for one player to start and one to leave on the bench in Week 9.

QB:

By Andrew Porterfield

Start: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis QB Jacoby Brissett is primed for a signature performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coming off of a 202-yard performance in a close win against Denver, Brissett is hitting on all cylinders.

He has two 300+ passing-yard games this season, and against a struggling Steelers team, that stat will increase. Look for Brissett to pass for multiple touchdowns and lead Indy to its fourth straight win.

Sit: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has had a pretty solid season thus far, averaging 19.7 fantasy points per game.

Against San Francisco, though, the rookie will be challenged against a stout defense. The 49ers are allowing just 224 yards per game, and only 129 passing yards.

Murray is putting up 248.5 passing yards per game, but his numbers will deflate because of a short week of preparation for the Thursday night showdown.

It’ll be tough sledding for Murray in what is likely to be a slow offensive day for Arizona.

RB:

By Tanyon Loose

Start: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

While the Eagles have been solid against the run for almost the entire season, the past three

games have shown otherwise as the defense has given up an average of nearly 140 yards per game over their last three contests.

Montgomery appeared to have a break out game last week against the Chargers, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 27 carries in a tight game.

With the Bears' QB situation still up in the air and a defense that should be able to keep the game relatively close, Montgomery will likely see that kind of volume again this week—leading to a big fantasy day for the Bear’s RB and making him a strong RB-2 candidate.

Sit: Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

In the same game, Eagles RB Jordan Howard could face some tough sledding up front against a Bears defense that has allowed the 6th fewest yards per game to opposing RB’s.

Last week the Bears allowed a mere 36 yards rushing and 22 yards receiving to the Charger’s RB duo of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

The Eagles have a similar backfield dynamic with Howard handling the majority of the rushing attempts and Miles Sanders getting most of the receptions. Howard and Sanders likely face a similar fate to Gordon and Ekeler unless the Eagles blow the game wide open early.

Look at Howard as only a flex play this week and just hope he finds his way into the endzone.

WR:

By Ryan Lam

Start: DJ Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner Minshew has proven himself to be a competent NFL quarterback in having the same amount of touchdowns (13) as Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins while only having two interceptions.

Having a stud like Leonard Fournette in the backfield helps, but his plateau phase after bursting into the scene was not that significant.

Chark is the far-and-away No. 1 target of the QB out of Washington State, hauling in six of the 14 receiving touchdowns for a solid Jacksonville offense while racking up 660 yards - almost 230 more than the next player in Chris Conley.

As much as the Jags are competent, this pick is more about Houston. The Texans defense is currently ranked No. 22 in points and yards allowed, which is not a good look for what was considered one of the premiere defenses in recent history.

Losing J.J. Watt for the season will further hurt them in the pass-rush department, and none of their cornerbacks have logged any interceptions in eight games played.

Sit: Golden Tate, New York Giants

Tate has been solid since his return from his suspension. He ranks No. 2 in the team’s passing yards column, only behind Evan Engram and ahead of Sterling Shepard.

Tate is your prototypical safety blanket type of receiver and a YAC machine. However, the Giants will be facing off against the Cowboys, who are No. 5 in both points and yardage allowed.

The Cowboys also boast a strong pass-rush that will pull QB Daniel Jones under duress the whole game and affecting his delivery, especially with a lackluster Giants offensive line.

TE:

By Malcolm Wilson

Start: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Despite a relatively underwhelming stretch throughout which Zach Ertz registered only eight catches in his last three contests, the Eagles’ tight end finds himself in the perfect position to bounce back this week.

In Week 9, the Eagles will play a Chicago defense that is ranked 23rd against opposing tight ends this season (via ESPN) and has given up an average of 13.1 fantasy points against that position.

As an established receiving threat and the number one pass-catching option in an offense that is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive entering into the latter half of the season, Ertz should see a high volume of targets this week.

Over the final eight games of the year, look for the Stanford product to return to the elite level of production that fantasy owners are accustomed to, beginning with this home matchup against the Bears.

Sit: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Though he averages nearly 14 points per game and is ranked as the fifth-best tight end in fantasy, owners can safely leave Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews on the bench this weekend.

The Oklahoma-alum has displayed a notable regression in production since putting up 24-plus points in his first two contests.

A Sunday night matchup against an undefeated New England defense that ranks No. 1 in the league means bad news for Andrews.

New England has allowed an average of just 5.7 points per game to opposing tight ends.

Very few players of any position have had big games against the vaunted Patriots defense, a unit that has shown few weaknesses (if any) throughout its historical season.

Due to his decline in production coupled with an extremely unfavorable matchup, fantasy owners should look elsewhere for a starting tight end in Week 9.