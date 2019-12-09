Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Volleyball (Dec. 6)

Penn State 3, Princeton 0

Penn State’s first match of the 2019 NCAA Tournament saw the Nittany Lions put together a strong outing, sweeping Princeton. The first set was the closest as the Tigers hung around before Penn State closed it out with a 25-21 win. The second and third sets finished 25-20 and 25-19 respectively as the Nittany Lions ensured that they’d play one more match in Rec Hall this season.

Women’s Hockey (Dec. 6)

Penn State 3, RIT 0

For the second week in a row, the Nittany Lions had a successful Friday capped off with a shutout win. The scoring got started as freshman forward Mikayla Lantto scored the first goal of her career. Then, freshman defenseman Mallory Uihlein did the same. Natalie Heising scored the third goal on a power play to secure the 3-0 win.

Wrestling (Dec. 6)

Penn State 23, Lehigh 10

The 108th meeting between the Nittany Lions and the Mountain Hawks went in the Nittany Lions' favor for the tenth straight year as they bounced back off a loss at Arizona State. Brady Berge earned a ranked win in his season debut and prized redshirt Aaron Brooks was inserted into the starting lineup. The night's marquee matchup — No. 1 Mark Hall of Penn State v. No. 2 Jordan Kutler of Lehigh — also went Penn State's way as Hall improved to 4-0 all-time against Kutler thanks to a 7-2 decision.

Men’s Hockey (Dec. 6)

Michigan 4, Penn State 1

Penn State’s troubles in Yost Ice Arena continued on Friday. The scoring started when Michigan buried a shorthanded goal in the first period to go up 1-0 heading into the second. The Wolverines tacked on one more in the second and two more in the third, while Penn State could only muster up one goal in the waning moments, falling once again in Yost.

Men’s Basketball (Dec. 7)

Ohio State 106, Penn State 74

Penn State's first conference game of the season was always going to be a hard one, on the road against what will likely be a top-3 team in the nation after Monday's AP Poll comes out. But when Lamar Stevens fouled out with more than 13 minutes remaining, leaving Columbus with a win went from improbable to impossible.

Women’s Hockey (Dec. 7)

Penn State 6, RIT 2

In the second game of the series, the Nittany Lions and the Tigers stayed close through two periods after both teams scored in the first. Then, Penn State went on an offensive tear. The Nittany Lions rattled off five-straight goals and only allowed one more with less than two minutes remaining. The six-goal total was the most scored by Penn State this season.

Women’s Volleyball (Dec. 7)

Penn State 3, Towson 1

The Nittany Lions are headed to the Sweet 16. Following the sweep of Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State added another win in its last home match of the year. The Tigers took the first set 25-22, but the Nittany Lions wouldn’t drop another, sweeping the final three sets to pocket the four-set victory.

Men’s Hockey (Dec. 7)

Penn State 3, Michigan 1

After nine straight losses, the Nittany Lions finally got back in the win column at the famed Yost Ice Arena thanks to a strong, 42-save performance from goaltender Peyton Jones. Penn State was also helped by scoring all three goals from different sources — Nate Sucese, Evan Barratt and Denis Smirnov — as the Nittany Lions improved to 12-5 on the season and sit atop the Big Ten standings.

Wrestling (Dec. 8)

Penn State 33, Penn 7

The Nittany Lions completed the weekend sweep of their in-state foes thanks to production from an unlikely source. Redshirt freshman Brandon Meredith started off the action for Penn State at 125 pounds and picked up an 8-5 decision over Penn's No. 10 ranked Michael Colaiocco, giving the Nittany Lions their first ranked win at 125 pounds since 2017. Meredith's win set the tone for Penn State in a dual which also saw Mark Hall notch his 100th career win at 174 pounds, becoming the 36th member of Penn State's 100-win club.

