In a response to a lack of representation of marginalized groups within the sports industry, Shaina Weil, a Penn State alumna, founded Minorities in Sports, an organization meant to empower and connect minorities interested in working in the sports industry.

MIS started about four and a half years ago as a group chat. It was meant to be a safe space for minorities interested in sports to talk and connect. Then, Weil had the idea to turn this group chat into an organization.

“I realized it was a company and something that was needed to diversify the business side of sports,” Weil said.

Weil said she would like to see more people of color and women of color in revenue-driving roles and leadership positions.

“We need more [minorities] in executive positions and decision-making positions… [women of color in sports] are killing the game, but they are few and far between,” Weil said. “I definitely feel like we need more in non-traditional roles.”

Weil is currently running Minorities in Sports full-time and is working to formalize partnerships to help diversity needs through recruitments, programs, retainment efforts, branding and sponsorships.

She is also teaching this fall at both Georgetown University and West Virginia University.

With a few chapters of MIS already in place at other universities, the organization is expanding with a digital hub of over 1,000 sports professionals, and is growing daily.

Being that Weil is a Penn State alumna, she had long wanted to start a chapter of MIS at Penn State but needed the assistance of current students to do so.

When Penn State student Ayomide Aremu-Cole connected with Weil through LinkedIn, the opportunity arose to found a MIS chapter at Penn State.

Weil asked Aremu-Cole (senior-economics) if he would be interested in helping her create the chapter at her alma mater, and he gladly accepted the challenge.

“It was a very fortunate meeting [Weil] and it ended with me getting a nice challenge and something to do throughout the summer and during the pandemic, so I am very grateful for that,” Aremu-Cole said.

The process of starting an MIS chapter was not necessarily difficult, but came with many anxieties for Aremu-Cole.

He said there are many nuances and details that come with starting an organization, like meticulous planning, finding the right people to be members and meeting deadlines.

“There are many moving parts to it,” Aremu-Cole said.

He believes this organization is important as it gives minority students access to a network of professionals and opportunities that aren’t necessarily available or afforded to them in the sports industry, which he said will hopefully allow for further professional development, growth and upward mobility.

Aside from the sports industry, Aremu-Cole said he realized there is a void in the information accessible to minorities in America, issues he has spoken to the president and board of the organization about.

In the future, the group hopes to add wellness workshops, financial literacy events and sports networking and development events.

“Not only do we want to help them develop professionally, we also want to help them develop as people in any way that we can,” Aremu-Cole said.

Aremu-Cole found who is now the president of Penn State’s MIS chapter, Toya Gordon, by networking via LinkedIn as well.

Aremu-Cole said since he is a senior himself, he would be preoccupied with school work and graduation and, while he is a great creative thinker, he is not the best with day-to-day operations.

This meant finding someone else to be president of MIS at Penn State would be the best choice.

Aremu-Cole said Gordon (senior-management) helped him with the organization’s registration process and recruited what he thinks is a “phenomenal, strong executive board.”

“With the executive board we have now I think we will achieve all of the goals we set out for the year,” Aremu-Cole said. “I’m very proud to have worked on this project with so many great people.

“I hope MIS can grow into something that makes a huge difference in the Penn State community.”

Gordon wanted to be a part of this organization because she has always been very passionate about sports and can see what she said is an obvious lack of minorities within the sports industry.

“Sports are obviously white-male dominated, even more specifically at Penn State,” Gordon said. “You don’t often see minorities reflected in [sports positions].”

Gordon said she believes the lack of representation and opportunities at Penn State is not a single experience or problem — rather, it is reflective of a much larger issue minorities experience everywhere.

“It is harder for minorities to get their foot in the door,” Gordon said. “If you don’t have direct connections to people and opportunities it’s a lot harder. It may cause [someone] to be overlooked, which is why MIS is so important. It breaks down barriers for minorities to access [information and opportunities] within the sports industry.”

Gordon said she realizes the presidency is a huge role, but she’s “never [backed down] from a challenge.”

As a Black woman, Gordon said she hopes MIS will be a safe space where students can not only talk about sports but bond and confide in each other if they need support.

“I want to see everybody succeed,” Gordon said. “I want everyone to get the job or internship they want. I want them to do what makes them happy, and for me, sports really make me happy.”

Students who join MIS at Penn State this semester can explore different career avenues and job possibilities within the sports industry, such as sports medicine, journalism, business and more.

The chapter will also hold resume workshops, networking events and sports industry panels.

Meil is excited her organization finally has a chapter at Penn State and believes MIS “will create and provide the connections and resources their white counterparts will have.”

“[The organization] being available to Penn State students will delete some of the barriers minorities encounter,” Meil said. “It would have made my [career journey] a lot easier.”