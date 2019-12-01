Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Hockey (Nov. 29)

Penn State 4, Vermont 0

Friday was a day of celebration for Penn State. The Nittany Lions notched their first win in the month of November in a strong outing in the first round of the Windjammer Thanksgiving Classic. Penn State earned its third shutout of the season and saw Katie Rankin, Julie Gough and Abby Welch light up the scoreboard.

Women’s Basketball (Nov. 29)

Long Beach State 64, Penn State 56

Penn State’s struggles continued on Friday as the Lady Lions dropped their fourth game of the young season. Long Beach State set the tone early, outscoring Penn State 22-13 in the first quarter, and the catchup effort by the Lady Lions ultimately fell short as the Beach were able to keep pace with them for the remainder of the game.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 29)

Penn State 3, Wisconsin 2

Early on, it looked like Penn State would fall to Wisconsin for the second time this season. A third-set momentum swing changed that, though. The Nittany Lions put together their most dominant set of the night, winning 25-12 in the third, and they parlayed that into close fourth and fifth set wins to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 29)

Penn State 7, Merrimack 0

There was never any doubt in Penn State’s game against Merrimack. Coming off of a loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions’ offense exploded for seven goals. Liam Folkes led the charge with a hat trick, and Kris Myllari, Evan Barratt, Alex Stevens and Denis Smirnov all found the back of the net as well. Sophomore goaltender Oskar Autio recorded his first shutout in the first win of his Penn State career.

Men’s Basketball (Nov. 29)

Penn State 85, Syracuse 64

Penn State redeemed itself Friday after losing a 21-point lead against Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions again had a strong start and managed to keep the pace in the second half, scoring 51. Lamar Stevens led the way with 20 points and both Myreon Jones and Mike Watkins posted double-doubles in the bounce-back win.

Football (Nov. 30)

Penn State 27, Rutgers 6

Penn State didn’t exactly come out firing in its final regular-season game of the season. Rutgers scored first with a field goal in the first quarter that the Nittany Lions answered with a touchdown in the final seconds. Penn State finally managed to pull away in the fourth quarter in which it scored 14 points to put the game out of reach.

Women’s Hockey (Nov. 30)

Clarkson 3, Penn State 1

Penn State couldn’t keep its momentum going against a tougher foe in the Windjammer Thanksgiving Classic championship game. The Nittany Lions trailed for the entirety of the game against No. 7 Clarkson but managed to keep it close. Shea Nelson scored the lone goal of Penn State’s comeback attempt.

Women’s Basketball (Nov. 30)

Penn State 92, North Carolina Central 68

The Lady Lions broke their two-game losing streak with a dominant effort on Saturday. Penn State’s total of 92 points and the 24-point differential were both season-highs. The Lady Lions were fueled by Alisia Smith’s career day which saw her post 22 points, six rebounds, three steals and one block.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 30)

UMass Lowell 3, Penn State 2 (OT)

Facing off against No. 15 UMass Lowell, Penn State struggled to capitalize on offensive chances. Despite six power-play opportunities, the Nittany Lions were only able to capitalize on one, that being the final chance that tied the game to force overtime. A late penalty gave the River Hawks a power play of their own, which they converted into the game-winning goal.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 30)

Minnesota 3, Penn State 1

Penn State fell short of its Big Ten title hopes on Saturday. The Nittany Lions would have been co-champions alongside Wisconsin had they won, but they were unable to handle the No. 8 team in the country at home. After winning the first set, Penn State dropped the next three, ending its seven-game winning streak.