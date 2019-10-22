Penn State is off to one of its best starts in recent memory with a record of 8-2-2.

However, the success doesn’t impact its preparation or mentality for whoever it plays.

For senior midfielder Aaron Molloy, it’s about respecting your opponent because anything can happen on any given night. Molloy noted this as Penn State headed into its Saturday night matchup against Wisconsin over the weekend.

“We don’t look at it as if they are lower team,” Molloy said. “We look at is as it’s a Big Ten game and it’s a chance to get three points. From our point, to the locker room, we just focus on it because anything can happen.”

It’s been mentioned time and time again, but the way the Nittany Lions carry themselves is as if they’ve been here before.

Nearly half of the roster was a new face coming into the season, but they’ve managed to go about themselves in a mature manner, despite the success.

“We preach that if we get a loss, you let it hurt for 12 to 24 hours,” Molloy said. “Then the next day when we practice, we’re fully focused on the next game. The two losses this year, and even the draws too, it definitely hurt. If you look back at the results afterwards we’ve came back and we’re ready to show up.

Through 12 games, Penn State has just two losses on the year— both to top 10 teams in the country. In its loss to Indiana, it played nearly the entire game a man down and essentially won the second half. That alone shows the grit of this team.

One of the veterans on the team, defender Brandon Hackenberg, has noticed the change with this year’s team compared to those in the past and spoke on how the team remains humble.

“I think at practice, even during our wins, there are still mistakes and things that we can get better at,” Hackenberg said. “As coach always says, the biggest thing is improving every game and fixing the mistakes through film to get better and better every game.”

Penn State has yet to have a situation where it was unable to gain three points after a loss or draw this season. The mentality of striving to get better no matter the result has put the Nittany Lions on top in the Big Ten standings with two Big Ten matchups remaining.

Coach Jeff Cook has eight NCAA tournament berths under his belt but even still, it’s about keeping everything in perspective.

“It’s something that I’ve learned as a coach,” Cook said. “You can really destabilize your team if you go too high or low. Someone once told me that if every game is life or death, you’re going to die a lot.”

Penn State hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since the 2014 season and Cook recognized the lack of postseason appearances in recent years.

“For whatever reason, it’s been a while since Penn State have been in the postseason,” Cook said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a winning record. While we’re really delighted the way the season is going, it’s just that, a start.”

Cook also noted that this Penn State team is humble by nature.

“This is something that we started talking about in preseason,” Cook said. “We had these three foundational values. The first was to show humility and understand that we’re here this year, but we have to work hard every single game and put the team first.”