Spring sports are in full swing, meaning there’s no shortage of Penn State sports content to consume this weekend.

Unless you have 10 different screens, it might be hard to watch every single event going on.

Luckily, we’re here to highlight the biggest storylines that you’ll want to pay extra attention to over the next few days.

Wrestling takes over the BJC

Men’s basketball won’t be the only team competing in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday.

Continuing the annual tradition, the mats will be out in the BJC as Penn State wrestling takes on Ohio State on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions enter the match ranked No. 2 in the nation having gone 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten in duals this season, while the Buckeyes enter 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference, good enough for the No. 3 ranking.

The match to watch in this one is at 141 when Ohio State’s Luke Pletcher, InterMat’s No. 1 wrestler at the weight class, against No. 2 Nick Lee of Penn State. Both wrestlers have been red-hot this season and should make for an interesting clash on a big stage.

Basketball looks to keep things rolling

Before wrestling takes center stage, Penn State men’s basketball will be back in front of its home fans at noon.

The Nittany Lions sold out the BJC for the first time since 2011 one week ago against Minnesota, and the crowd played a significant factor in the revenge game victory they earned.

Penn State extended its winning streak to seven games on Tuesday in a road game at Purdue — a place it has historically struggled. The Nittany Lions moved to 3-22 while playing in West Lafayette.

Penn State doesn’t have its most competitive test ahead of it in Northwestern. Regardless, every home basketball game is a sight to see this season.

Maryland women’s basketball visits Happy Valley

Penn State women’s basketball hasn’t had a good run of late.

A couple of tough losses snowballed into a 10-game losing streak for the Lady Lions.

It may not be fun to watch Penn State right now, but why not take the opportunity to watch one of the nation’s best teams?

Maryland is currently the 10th-ranked program in the nation and has been on a tear of late. The Terrapins have won 10-straight, most recently knocking off No. 17 Iowa on Thursday.

If you go to the BJC on Sunday at 2 p.m., you either get to watch an elite basketball team put on a show, or you’ll see the Lady Lions pull off a major upset and break their losing streak. It’s a win-win.

Men’s hockey heads to Wisconsin

The Nittany Lions are coming off one of their best series of the year against Ohio State.

Penn State tied the Buckeyes last Friday before picking up a big 6-3 win on Saturday.

Pegula Ice Arena may be quiet this weekend, but you can get your hockey fix by watching the Nittany Lions hit the ice in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday, both starting at 8 p.m.

Every game matters for Penn State’s postseason prospects.

Baseball and softball get started

The bats are swinging once again for Penn State.

Well, softball actually already started.

The Nittany Lions got off to a solid 3-2 start, picking up wins over Cal, FIU and Michigan State. They will be in action again this weekend for a tournament in Florida.

Baseball will begin its season this weekend as it heads to Cary, North Carolina for four games. The Nittany Lions will play Bucknell on Friday at 2 p.m., a doubleheader against NJIT on Saturday and an early game against Monmouth at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

It might be hard to find any type of video stream for this weekend, so stick with us for coverage of all of the action.

