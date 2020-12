Penn State Athletics has reported five additional positive coronavirus test results in its latest round of testing.

For the period of Dec. 12-18 Penn State Athletics conducted 1,005 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 204 positive cases out of 21,156 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

