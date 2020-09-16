The Division I Council approved a proposal to move the 2020 fall championships to the spring of 2021 and offered start dates for fall sports as well.

Pending approval from the Division I Board of Directors, the following sports — men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's water polo — will each have championships hosted in the spring, with the championship brackets at 75% capacity for team sports.

“While no one wanted to see fall championships impacted by the pandemic, the Competition Oversight Committee put a thoughtful proposal in front of the Council which was resoundingly endorsed," council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletic director at the Penn said in a statement.

The NCAA Board of Governors has also stated that the site of each championship must be determined ahead of time, while the number of sites of preliminary rounds must remain low for health and safety reasons.

Championship Guidelines

Cross country: the championships will be held on March 15 unless further changes are made. 255 runners of each gender will compete in their respective championships at the same site, with regular season races being held between January 30-March 6.

Field hockey: the championship bracket will host 12 teams consisting of 10 automatic qualifiers and 2 at large teams. Regular season games will be played between February 12-April 23, while the championship will be held May 9.

Men's and women's soccer: both College Cup tournament final rounds will be held from May 13 -17. The men's bracket will consist of 36 teams (24 auto qualifiers and 12 at-large), while the women's bracket will consist of 48 teams (31 auto-qualifiers and 17 at-large). The regular season will be held from February 3-April 24.

Women's volleyball: the championship bracket will consist of 48 teams (32 auto-qualifiers and 16 at large), the finals site of the championship is scheduled for April 23-25 and the regular season will occur from January 22-April 10.

