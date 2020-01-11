Penn State had a pulse.

Lamar Stevens had just hit a 3-pointer to cut the Wisconsin lead to 33-25 with just under 18 minutes remaining, and the Nittany Lions seemed to be coming alive after an abysmal first-half showing.

Seconds later, Izaiah Brockington got a steal and raced up the floor with Mike Watkins, creating 2-on-1 advantage for the hosts.

As the crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center collectively rose to their feet, Brockington threw an alley-oop pass to Watkins. There was still plenty of time for Penn State to build on this early momentum and complete a second-half comeback.

Instead, Watkins missed a wide open transition dunk. Rejected by the rim.

In many ways, this failed dunk attempt was a reflection of Watkins’ performance on Saturday — well-intentioned, but ultimately a liability on the court for Penn State.

From the opening tip, the big man looked a step slow, and it impacted his effectiveness on both ends of the floor. His team followed suit, missing its first 12 shot attempts over an eight-minute span of empty possessions.

Penn State looked lethargic and sluggish for most of the contest, so Watkins certainly wasn’t alone in that department, and one of his teammates was quick to point this out.

“[Watkins] had a bad day, just like everybody else,” sophomore guard Myles Dread said. “I went 0-for-5, I don’t think Curtis [Jones] Jr. made anything either.”

“It’s just a bad day… Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in.”

After being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week on Monday, Penn State dropped both of its games this week. The Nittany Lions lost to an upstart Rutgers team on Tuesday and fell to Wisconsin on Saturday for its first home loss of the year.

These two games clearly encapsulated the duality of Mike Watkins as a player and a key component to what this Penn State team is trying to achieve this season.

When he is at his best, there is no question that Watkins is a unique talent. He possesses the capability to be the best big man in the conference and already is a fearsome shot blocker and intimidating post presence.

And there are some days where Pat Chambers gets the very best out of his redshirt senior, like on Tuesday, when Watkins scored 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field and was 2-of-2 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and was able to stay out of foul trouble in his 14 minutes.

It was a night where Watkins certainly played like one of the premier interior players in the Big Ten, even though the Nittany Lions ultimately came up short against the Scarlet Knights.

But there are also days where one of Penn State’s most important players will disappear, rendering himself ineffective and creating an advantage for the opponent.

That was certainly the case on Saturday, as Watkins was exploited by the Badgers on the defensive end, and hardly resembled himself on the other end of the floor, as summed up by that missed dunk and a pair of missed layups.

In fact, Watkins was only on the floor for 15 minutes — one of his lowest totals of the season — and it was because Chambers had no choice but to take him out of the game. Watkins was 0-of-3 from the field, with three turnovers and was saddled with a plus-minus of minus-four on the day.

The Nittany Lions went on a 12-5 run after Watkins was benched with 17 minutes remaining, and the big man would only check back in once more before the final whistle.

Saturday’s loss wasn’t just about a lack of production from Penn State’s best interior threat.

As a team, the Nittany Lions were ineffective and have a lot of adjustments to make, particularly on offense.

But they’ll also have to grapple with Watkins’ inconsistency and figure out how to manage it as the season progresses.