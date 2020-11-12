Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour was named to the USOPC College Sports Think Tank on Thursday.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee along with USOPC Collegiate Advisory Council announced in a statement that the 34-member roster will “identify innovative solutions to help sustain Olympic and Paralympic varsity programming opportunities within college athletics."

Congratulations to VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) on being named to the USOPC College Sports Sustainability Think Tank! #WeAre https://t.co/cy1ZVWLAkE — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 12, 2020

The think tank will be split up into three different working groups, all composed of the NCAA, USOPC, National Governing Bodies and Team USA athletes.

Barbour will be one of eleven members of the Sport Economics Working Group, while the other two groups will focus on partnerships and regulation.

