Playing one sport at the collegiate level is difficult on its own, but playing multiple sports while managing academics is also no simple feat — whether it's in college or growing up.

Penn State women’s volleyball’s Keatan Broughton, and women’s hockey’s Jess Ciarrocchi, Julie Gough and Maeve Connolly all played multiple sports growing up, which largely impacted their careers and helped get them to where they are today.

Ciarrocchi, who is set to play her first season in Happy Valley this year, had the opportunity to play co-ed sports in recreational sports leagues, including football, baseball and hockey.

“Football was definitely something different... Not only was I the only girl, but I was also the running back and quarterback, so I was always being targeted,” Ciarrocchi said. “The other teams knew who I was. I was the little fast girl who would run around and score touchdowns, and on defense I was the girl you couldn’t get by.”

Ciarrocchi was also a member of Hill School’s girl’s lacrosse team, which she attributed her playing style on the women’s hockey team to, along with her time spent playing football.

“I really do miss football. I learned such an aggressive style of play and I really translated that to my personality and the way I play hockey,” Ciarrocchi said.

Broughton was an accomplished multi-sport athlete in high school who, other than volleyball, played basketball and ran track.

In both her freshman and sophomore year of high school, Broughton was a member of her high school’s track team, winning state titles in both years, and was a part of the state champion shuttle team her sophomore season.

Broughton believes that running track not only benefited her from a competitive standpoint, but from a health one as well.

While participating in track, Broughton ran hurdles, which she believes helped to prevent some of the hip injuries that many of her teammates on the women’s volleyball team may struggle with in their careers.

“I really liked track when I did hurdles because it stretched my hips out a lot, so I feel that I do not have as many hip problems as my teammates right now,” Broughton said.

Gough attended a relatively small high school that only graduated roughly 300 students, but the

small size allowed her to play the majority of sports her school had to offer, such as badminton, ultimate frisbee, volleyball, soccer and basketball.

The sophomore recalls balancing late nights that were filled with school work and practices during her high school athletic career — and because of it, managing her time as a Nittany Lion hasn’t been all that difficult.

“I definitely think that has helped me here [at Penn State],” Gough said. “I want to focus and get my school work done before I go to practice, or have a schedule that when I get home from practice says ‘I’m going to do this, this and this.’ I definitely think it’s helped me be more organized and focused on the task I need to get done."

Connolly, a former member of her high school’s track and field and soccer teams can also attest to the idea that playing multiple sports has helped her become more organized and better prioritize her tasks at hand in college.

“I would go from school to soccer to hockey, and then you get home, and still have all your homework to do,” Connolly said. “You kind of learn to get time management down more, and now that has helped me to learn my schedule and make a plan of what I have to do.”

Today, many top athletes grow to focus primarily on one individual sport, and have gotten away from the idea of playing multiple sports at the high school level and below.

Broughton, Connolly, Ciarrochi and Gough are the exceptions to this current way of thinking.

All four of these Penn State athletes believe that playing several sports before their collegiate careers has helped them adjust and dominate in their respective sports as Nittany Lions.

That being said, young athletes today tend to specialize in one particular sport.

This is something that Connolly and her colleagues disagree with.

“I would suggest that younger kids definitely stay in multiple sports,'' Connolly said. “There are just a lot of things you don’t know when you’re young, and I would say just play as many sports as possible. Sports are so fun, so why would you want to cut yourself off and play just one?”

Her teammate Gough also believes it is important to not close yourself off from new opportunities in other sports, whether the opportunities are related to the sport itself or not.

“I definitely think that playing multiple sports has helped me in the long run,” Gough said. “I would suggest to younger kids to always put yourself out there. You just don’t know. You might like baseball, but you also might like lacrosse way more, and you don’t know until you try it.”

For Ciarrocchi, it’s the social aspect and the connections that she created, which she encourages younger athletes to take the most advantage of.

“Growing up, I met so many awesome friends that I still talk to today, just from all the different sports I’ve played,” Ciarrocchi said. “If I didn’t play football, if I didn’t play baseball, I probably wouldn’t have ended up playing hockey. I think you can learn so much about yourself when you’re playing other sports.”

