Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Hockey (Jan. 17)

Penn State 1, Mercyhurst 1

Penn State traveled to Erie, Pa looking to extend its winning streak against in-state rival Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions trailed for much of the match, but Rene Gangarosa’s goal with 1:43 left in the third period gave Penn State a crucial conference point. Chantal Burke also had 29 saves in the tie.

Jan. 18

Penn State 1, Mercyhurst 1

Penn State extended its unbeaten streak to four games in yet another overtime tie against Mercyhurst. Mercyhurst scored just 7:10 into the game but a Katie Rankin goal with 12 minutes left in the second period tied the game. Chantal Burke made 32 saves in between the pipes. Eight of the last nine meetings between Penn State and Mercyhurst have gone to overtime.

Men’s Hockey (Jan. 17)

Michigan 6, Penn State 0

Penn State was outmatched from the opening drop of the puck on Friday night. The Nittany Lions suffered their worst loss as a program since 2016 and were never in the contest with the Wolverines. The lone bright spot for Penn State was the play of Peyton Jones who kept the Nittany Lions in the game through two periods with his 41 saves.

Jan. 18

Penn State 4, Michigan 4

After an embarrassing performance on Friday night, Penn State looked more like a top-10 team in the country on Saturday. The Nittany Lions took an early lead and carried it into the third period, but then Michigan took control of the game, scoring two straight goals. An Evan Barratt goal with 1:22 left in the game sent the contest into overtime. After neither team was able to score in overtime, it officially ended as a tie, but a Michigan goal with 11 seconds left in the 3-on-3 overtime period gave the Wolverines an extra Big Ten point.

Men’s Volleyball (Jan. 17)

Penn State 3, Loyola Chicago 0

Penn State traveled to Chicago for its second weekend of the season and on Friday night, the Nittany Lions picked up their first victory of the year. It was the first time Penn State swept Loyola Chicago on the road since 2012. Penn State edged Loyola 33-31 in a lengthy first set before closing out the match. Brett Wildman led the way for Penn State with 14 kills and a .312 hitting percentage.

Jan. 18

Penn State 3, Lewis 2

Penn State’s success continued into Saturday to cap off a great bounce-back weekend. The Nittany Lions went down early, dropping the first two sets to Lewis, the second being a highly competitive back-and-forth ending 38-36 in favor of the Flyers. A dominant third set changed the course of the match, and Penn State completed the comeback over the nation’s fifth-ranked team.

Men’s Basketball (Jan. 18)

Penn State 90, Ohio State 76

Penn State needed a win in the worst way heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 21 Ohio State. In front of a capacity crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions got that victory, dominating the Buckeyes from start-to-finish. Lamar Stevens lead the team with 24 points and Myreon Jones added 20 points to lead Penn State to its first victory in four Big Ten games.

Women’s Basketball (Jan. 19)

Northwestern 85, Penn State 59

The Lady Lions got off to a rough start on the road and couldn’t recover to avoid their third straight loss. Going into the second half, Penn State was down 45-19. The Lady Lions had a better second half, matching Northwestern’s scoring total, but that wouldn’t be enough to emerge victoriously.

Wrestling (Jan. 19)

Penn State 38, Rutgers 6

Penn State didn’t disappoint the White Out crowd on Sunday in its match against Rutgers. The Nittany Lions earned victories in all weight classes aside from Brandon Meredith’s 10-4 decision loss to No. 16 Nicolas Aguilar. Penn State is now 6-1 in duals this season.