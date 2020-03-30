In light of the NCAA’s decision to cancel all winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 outbreak, seniors who were involved in sports student sections, much like the athletes themselves, are now in an unprecedented situation.

For many who have been involved with the teams for their whole undergraduate experience, the cancellation was a shocking one.

“Obviously it sucked,” President of the Legion of Blue Vinny Nardella said. “Especially being involved so much, it was kind of a gut punch to everyone. The season seemed to just end when we were about to have the most excitement so there was definitely sadness but at the end of the day, it seems like it was the right choice.”

The halting of athletics came at a particularly special moment for the men’s basketball team, which was on its way to making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 as well as gearing up to play in the Big Ten Tournament.

Kate Cheney, a participant on multiple student sections, recalled her disappointment at the news.

“I was actually on my way to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tourney when everything went down,” Cheney said. “I was supposed to be on the board for Cooperstown, the baseball student section, and to have the season just canceled before we really got to do anything really sucked.”

However, students recognize that the right actions were taken to ensure safety for students.

“I have pretty much zero criticism for how Penn State and the NCAA handled this,” Panzemonium secretary Joe Nadonley said. “Despite how awful the situation is, they did what they had to do to protect the players, fans, event staff, et cetera. I know there’s some debate as to the timeline of the original shutdown, but I think that under the given conditions, they did a good job.”

While there is an absence of Penn State sports, members of student sections have filled the time with different activities during quarantine.

“I’ve been playing a lot of online games, watching Netflix and learning some new skills,” Vice President of the Legion of Blue Liz Cooney said. “I’m lucky that I’m healthy and my family is healthy so I’m doing my part to social distance and keep others safe.”

Others have continued to watch Penn State sports in their downtime.

“I’ve been watching [Penn State basketball] replays when games air across BTN,” Nardella said. “Watching highlights is something I’ve also been doing. There’s not much to do but staying a little involved through these outlets brings some normalcy to what’s going on”.

Nadonley said that missing out on the student sections has taken a large time commitment out of his life.

“When you’re running the student sections, it’s different than just going to the games, Nadonley said. “You’re not only responsible for directing the energy and controlling the behavior of hundreds, sometimes thousands of rowdy college students, but you’re also involved with the behind-the-scenes event production with Penn State Athletics”.

Nadonley said that student sections do more than just lead the chants and that there is lots of coordination and planning going on a weekly basis.

“When I was on the [executive] boards for the soccer, volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse student sections all at the same time, it pretty much consumed the entirety of my free time outside of academics,” Nadonley said. “So that’s a big part of our lives that really came to a screeching halt with this pandemic.”

Despite the disappointing end to being involved in Penn State sports as a student, many seniors plan on continuing to cheer for the Nittany Lions after graduation.

“I’m absolutely [planning on coming back],” Cooney said. “I’m considering buying football season tickets and I’ll definitely come back for games if I’m able to.”

Nadonley said that he plans on returning for a multitude of sports.

“Soccer, football, volleyball, basketball, hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, baseball. I’ll be at all of them,” Nadonley said. “But it’s definitely gonna feel weird sitting on the other side of the stadium/arena.”

Nadonley said that being part of a student section will always be something unique to the college experience.

“Everyone who is involved in any of the many awesome clubs on campus is losing something,” Nadonley said. “If you were in Wine and Cheese Club, you can still drink wine and eat cheese after college. As an alumnus, you can still go to the bars when you come back. You can still go tailgating before the football games. While it might not happen very often, you can still do all of the things that you never got to do that one last time.

“That’s where student sections are kinda different. Once you graduate, you will never lead another student section for the rest of your life.”