Penn State’s fall sports teams will be under the national spotlight again this season, with a multitude of games on the Big Ten Network, the ESPN family and Fox Sports 1.
The Big Ten released the full 2019 fall sports national television schedule on Thursday.
The Nittany Lions’ field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams are scheduled to play in a total of seventeen nationally televised games this season. Women’s volleyball leads the way with nine of these appearances.
Both the women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams have one game apiece on the ESPN family of networks. The women’s soccer team will take on Wisconsin on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. EST on ESPNU, while the women’s volleyball team will Michigan State on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Along with its one televised game on BTN, Penn State field hockey will host the Big Ten Tournament. Coverage and times for the tournament are still yet to be determined.
Below is the full Penn State schedule across the four sports:
Field Hockey
Nov. 3 vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m., BTN
Nov. 7-8, 10 Big Ten Tournament, coverage and times TBD
Men’s Soccer
Sept. 27 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 1 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
Oct. 29 vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Women’s Soccer
Sept. 19 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Sept. 29 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Oct. 3 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 10 at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
Women’s Volleyball
Sept. 13 vs. Stanford, 9 p.m., BTN
Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., BTN
Sept. 25 vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., FS1/BTN
Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN
Oct. 20 at Michigan State, 2 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 23 vs. Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 2 at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN