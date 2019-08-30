Penn State’s fall sports teams will be under the national spotlight again this season, with a multitude of games on the Big Ten Network, the ESPN family and Fox Sports 1.

The Big Ten released the full 2019 fall sports national television schedule on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions’ field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams are scheduled to play in a total of seventeen nationally televised games this season. Women’s volleyball leads the way with nine of these appearances.

Both the women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams have one game apiece on the ESPN family of networks. The women’s soccer team will take on Wisconsin on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. EST on ESPNU, while the women’s volleyball team will Michigan State on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Along with its one televised game on BTN, Penn State field hockey will host the Big Ten Tournament. Coverage and times for the tournament are still yet to be determined.

Below is the full Penn State schedule across the four sports:

Field Hockey

Nov. 3 vs. Rutgers, 12 p.m., BTN

Nov. 7-8, 10 Big Ten Tournament, coverage and times TBD

Men’s Soccer

Sept. 27 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 1 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

Oct. 29 vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Women’s Soccer

Sept. 19 vs. Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Sept. 29 at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Oct. 3 vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 10 at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

Women’s Volleyball

Sept. 13 vs. Stanford, 9 p.m., BTN

Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., BTN

Sept. 25 vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., FS1/BTN

Oct. 2 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m., BTN

Oct. 20 at Michigan State, 2 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 23 vs. Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 2 at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN