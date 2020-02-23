Almost a dozen Penn State sports teams performed in this year’s THON pep rally, but many notable spring sports were absent from this weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon.

Many teams who are either playing today or traveling sent their well wishes on the video board during the pep rally as well as via social media.

Penn State men’s hockey’s equipment staff’s Instagram, @psupucks, dedicated the pregame puck stack to THON and Four Diamonds:

Men’s hockey won its game against Minnesota by a score of 3-2 on Saturday night across the street at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State baseball is away from home this weekend, playing a three-game weekend series against Wagner in North Carolina.

The team sent a message that was played during the pep rally as well as tweeted their support.

Penn State softball is in Tuscaloosa this weekend playing a tournament, but still took the time to send in a video and show support on Twitter.