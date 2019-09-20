If you’re a sports fan, there aren’t many better places to be than Penn State. With 31 varsity sports teams based out of various locations around campus, there's something for everyone

This shouldn’t be a shock to anyone considering Penn State football’s long standing position near the top of the sport, the dominance of wrestling, or the quick rise and success of Penn State men’s hockey.

The basketball programs may not feature often in the national spotlight, but they do fill the hoops craving for most basketball fans, like this writer.

However, Penn State has so many other spectator opportunities beyond its so-called “revenue sports” — the department’s sports programs that actually turn a profit — that we can't forget about the storied histories of teams like field hockey or women's soccer.

Football, men’s basketball and men’s ice hockey were the three revenue sports based on Penn State athletics' financial report to the NCAA for the 2017-18 fiscal year but they shouldn't steal the show.

Many smaller programs that wouldn’t be in the spotlight at other schools are prominent at Penn State, such as wrestling, which has won eight of the last nine NCAA titles, or women’s volleyball.

But there are even more non-revenue or Olympic sports that offer something unique.

Even during this week’s football bye week, there’s plenty to see around campus.

For example, Penn State women’s golf will host its only home tournament of the year on Penn State’s Blue Golf Course.

For those who value the chance to see top-level amateur athletes up close, there aren’t many better opportunities, given the free admission and lack of crowd ropes.

You can hear everything that is said between athletes and coaches. Sports psychology geeks should be chomping at the bit here as should any fan who wants an intimate and unfiltered look at some of their favorite sports.

It was a similar situation last weekend when the cross country program hosted its Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational. This wasn’t the only chance to see the team’s distance runners in Happy Valley, but still an opportunity to get closer to the action than you ever could at a football or basketball game.

Not only do some of these sports offer a unique spectating experience, but many have unprecedented success in their histories.

Most fans of Penn State athletics are familiar with Russ Rose’s seven national championships for women’s volleyball, but many might not know of the tremendous success of the Penn State fencing program.

The program, which opens its 2019-20 slate this weekend at the White Building, holds the NCAA record for most national championships with 13.

As a journalist, covering these teams is enjoyable because of the increased access you can get and because the stories of the athletes and teams are just as good as from the bigger sports.

Penn State field hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss is one of the best quotes on campus. Meanwhile, the story this week at women’s golf’s Nittany Lion Invitational is if the team can win its third home title in the last four years, despite losing three starters to graduation.

Even with revenue sports taking most of the headlines, with 31 NCAA sports on campus, there’s plenty of proverbial UMBCs here to compete with the proverbial Virginias of the world and they're all worthy of praise, recognition and your time as a spectator.