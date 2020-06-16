The Division I men’s and women's Basketball Oversight committees released proposals on Monday for summer practices and training to begin in July and August.

The model will be voted on by the Division I Council on Wednesday, and it requires COVID-19 local and state health policies are considered at the university level.

Men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes can begin voluntary workouts and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through the remainder of June.

From July 1-19, voluntary virtual nonphysical activities, enhanced in-person nonphysical activities, weight training and conditioning will be allowed.

Enhanced in-person nonphysical activities include team meetings, individual meetings and film review. All virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.

School facility use and group sizes will be in accordance with state and local regulations. Schools are encouraged to use their best decision-making for student-athletes within applicable restrictions.