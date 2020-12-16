Collegiate student-athletes at the Division I level who transfer will be able to compete immediately this year.

The NCAA Division I Council announced via Twitter Wednesday it will grant “blanket” waivers, which will allow student-athletes transferring from Division I schools to compete without penalty this year.

Division I Council grants waiver to allow DI transfer student-athletes in all sports to compete immediately this year. pic.twitter.com/PNCuiCLWK0 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) December 16, 2020

Typically, students would have to wait a full calendar year before being eligible to play.

Caroline Lee, a former women’s soccer player at Southeastern Louisiana, is the vice chair of the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Lee said the SAAC is “thrilled” at the passing of the blanket waiver and believes it is in line with what the SAAC stands for.

“In a time of great uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is in our best interest to grant immediate eligibility for those who have transferred in order to best support their mental health and well-being,” Lee said in a statement.

