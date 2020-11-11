After his brother Christian was a three-year starting quarterback for Penn State Football, Drue Hackenberg has now committed to a Power Five athletic program.

Hackenberg announced his commitment with Virginia Tech Baseball on his instagram story Wednesday, which was reposted by Christian.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound right handed picther plays baseball at the Miller School of Albemarle in Palmyra, Virginia, where he had a career that included two appearances on PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American teams.

According to Perfect Game, Hackenberg went 1-2 as a starter at The Miller School, with a 1.70 era.

He also batted a .243 average in 70 at-bats.

Hackenberg joins a Virginia Tech recruiting class that includes 13 other signees, and five other pitchers.

RELATED