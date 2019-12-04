And now, ladies and gentlemen, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for — fantasy football playoffs are upon us.

As we enter the first round of fantasy playoffs, the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. Concerned owners should look no further than here, as the Collegian has you covered with recommendations for one player to start and one to leave on the bench for the first of these pivotal two weeks.

QB:

Malcolm Wilson

Start: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Though many fans have criticized Wentz and the Eagles’ offense for looking lackluster in several big games this season, fantasy owners who find the patience to start Wentz one more time will likely be rewarded. With the Eagles desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive as they battle to overtake Dallas for first place in the NFC East, Wentz may be heating up at the perfect time to save his team’s season. Although his team took a dismal loss against a 2-9 Dolphins squad last weekend, Wentz himself showed signs of improvement, throwing for 310 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick to post a fantasy score of 24.4 points in the outing. The North Dakota State alum also proved to have reestablished his rapport with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, to whom Wentz completed nine passes for 137 yards and a score. Philadelphia will begin the final stretch of their regular season at home against a 2-10 Giants squad whose defense ranks 24th against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy this year. Given these circumstances, don’t be surprised if Wentz turns out to be a reasonable play for fantasy owners who have been forgiving enough to keep the former second-round pick on their roster.

Sit: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Although his team has been dominating the NFC all season, Jimmy Garoppolo has shown a significant regression over his last two performances. Since putting up nearly 30 fantasy points against Arizona in Week 11, that number fell to 18.2 and subsequently just 9.1 points in his last two matchups. The former Patriot threw for just 165 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception last week. Garoppolo has thrown the ball just over 40 times over the past two games, suggesting that the Niners will likely focus more on the run game in this weekend’s contest. To make matters worse, the 49ers will be playing on the road for the second consecutive week as they travel to New Orleans this Sunday. All of this is not likely to create much opportunity for Garoppolo in Week 14, and fantasy owners should look elsewhere for a safer option to start at quarterback.

RB:

Tanyon Loose

Start: Sony Michel

All signs point to a great upcoming week for Sony Michel. The Patriots will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and to put it simply, the Chiefs run defense has just been bad. Giving up nearly 150 yards per game rushing over the last three weeks and 141 yards per game over the whole season, few defenses in the NFL have been worse against the run. Over recent weeks, the Patriots offense has looked stagnant at times. Quarterback Tom Brady is in his 20th season and is having one of his worst career years so far. Over the last five weeks, Brady has thrown for an average of just over 250 yards and completed just 55% of his passes, leaving many fans speculating if his retirement is imminent. Due to his struggling QB and the Chiefs pitiful run defense, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will likely lean on his young running back to carry the load for the Patriots offense. Look for Michel to get a good number of carries and hope he finds the endzone in some cold Foxborough weather Sunday.

Sit: Tevin Coleman

With Matt Brieda likely to return for Sunday’s contest against the Saints, nearly all factors point to sitting Coleman this week. First and foremost, the Saints have been tremendous against the run this season, allowing just under 90 yards a game rushing and an average of under one rushing TD a game to opposing teams. To make matters worse, the 49ers backfield looks as crowded as ever. Running back and special teams star Raheem Mostert, appeared to have a breakout game last week, as he carried the ball 19 times for 146 yards and a touchdown. On the other hand, Coleman only managed to accrue a whole six yards on five carries. Since his 38-point performance in week eight, Coleman’s production has been in a steady decline, averaging under 10ppg over the last five weeks. Coleman will still likely remain the starter, but the return of Brieda and the emergence of Mostert will likely lead to a running back by committee approach that ruins the fantasy value of nearly any RB.

WR:

Andrew Porterfield

Start: Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

I know, I know. Fuller only had one reception last week for only eight yards, which isn’t a great stat line for a team’s No. 2 receiver. While it’s possible that he replicates that performance, or nonperformance, it’s very unlikely against Denver. Fuller does a lot of dirty work for the Texans, as he stretches the field to give other receivers open routes. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been torching defenses, and he will give Fuller a chance to shine against the Broncos secondary that’s pretty lackluster aside from Chris Harris Jr. Fuller has averaged a respectable 11 fantasy points per game this season, but I project that number to rise as Houston strives to get its ducks in a row for the postseason. Look for Fuller to make a big impact early and often, and to possibly lead the Texans in fantasy points this weekend.

Sit: Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars

Westbrook had a great week against the Buccaneers, but who doesn’t against Tampa Bay? He tallied his best fantasy performance of the season with 16.5 points, but he’s been pretty mediocre for the struggling Jaguars. He’s recorded more than 12 points just twice this season (one was against the 1-11 Cincinnati Bengals). He had a great game last week, sure. The Chargers, though, are going to play angry after their penalty-ridden loss against Denver, which saw Los Angeles give up a late lead after a pass interference penalty. What that means is that the Chargers secondary will be disciplined and prepared against an underperforming wide receiver core in Jacksonville. Watch for Westbrook to bust big-time and struggle to find momentum.

TE:

Ryan Lam

Start: Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

Jon Gruden’s squad might need something more than Spider 2 Y Banana to stay alive in this playoff race. After a decisive defeat against divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders will have to fight for the sixth spot with other 7-5 and 6-6 teams. The showdown against the 7-5 Tennessee Titans will be an important one for tiebreaker purposes, and look for Darren Waller to continue his more-than-solid fantasy season against Mike Vrabel’s team. Waller has been a matchup nightmare for opposing teams and Tennessee boasts a middle-of-the-pack defense, ranking 18th in DVOA. Waller is the No. 5 TE for the week on ESPN fantasy, and look for him to be the difference-maker in this defining matchup in the AFC Wildcard race.

Sit: Evan Engram, New York Giants

A lot could go into this decision. Obviously, the Eagles serve as a big factor in their inconsistency-laden season. Their defeat against the Miami Dolphins was probably the low point of the season, but I see the Birds bouncing back to keep the NFC East race interesting. Now, onto the G-men. Engram’s last appearance was in Week 9, and as much as he’s talented as a receiver, his form is something to be wary about for fantasy owners. Moreover, Eli Manning is back in QB as Daniel Jones is currently in a walking boot for a high-ankle sprain. Manning might still be serviceable, but much akin to Engram, his form will be in question in this rivalry matchup.The Giants are a stay-away for much of this season, and probably especially this week.