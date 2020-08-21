The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors issued several rulings to potentially protect athletes on Friday, all of which were in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief among the rulings was a decision on eligibility wherein student-athletes will receive both an extra year of eligibility and an extra year to complete said eligibility.

The Division I council also announced that it will work toward holding fall championships in the spring if it can be conducted safely and in accordance with health guidelines.

"We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible," said acting board chair Denise Trauth. "We understand it will be complicated and different, and we're not certain how it will look, but we believe it's extremely important to try to give students that championship experience."

Other measures adopted by the council include schools being prohibited from canceling or reducing scholarships if any student-athlete opts not to play due to COVID-19.

Additionally, schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of participation.