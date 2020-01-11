Penn State looked to get back in the win column on Saturday after losing a tough game to a solid Rutgers team earlier this week.

But Pat Chambers’ group came up short against Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center, losing 58-49 for its second straight Big Ten defeat.

This is the first home loss of the year for Penn State and its first two game skid of the campaign as well.

With a packed crowd on hand, the Nittany Lions got off to a very shaky start on the offensive end, missing their first 12 shots which led to an early 10-0 deficit.

But as Penn State began to get their offense going, Wisconsin turned its game up a notch, finding Micah Potter inside who had himself a tremendous afternoon.

The junior forward has 18 first half points and gave Big Ten defensive player of the year candidate MIke Watkins all he could handle.

While the Nittany Lions tried to mount a second half comeback, the Badgers consistently had an answer and gave the No. 20 team in the nation, its second defeat in as many games.

Penn State’s scoring struggles

From the opening tip, the Nittany Lions struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor.

The team started the game by missing its first 12 shots and went through two media timeouts before posting its first points on the stingy Wisconsin defense.

The shooting woes stayed consistent throughout the rest of the half with Penn State finishing the period with 22 points on 8-for-29 shooting.

And the Nittany Lions didn’t make it any easier on themselves, with a questionable shot selection and inability to get to the foul line.

Potter’s career day

Redshirt junior Micah Potter had an impressive game in the win for Wisconsin, dropping a career high 24 points, 18 of which came in the first half.

Potter and the rest of the Badgers got off to a good start in this afternoon’s conference matchup, but it was the 6 foot 10 forward who set the tone at the BJC.

Potter not only dominated on the offensive side but played solid defense on Penn State big men Mike Watkins and John Harrar.

And when Wisconsin needed a bucket to put the game away late in the second half, Potter delivered again, hitting a tough jumper over Watkins to help seal the victory.

Nittany Lions go small in second half

After about 25 minutes worth of stagnant offense with little rhythm, Pat Chambers made an adjustment which allowed Penn State to get back into the game.

Facing a double digit deficit, Chambers went with a small lineup which featured Lamar Stevens at the five-spot surrounded by guards who had the ability to score the ball.

While the Nittany Lions used this lineup, it effectively got the offense in motion and allowed them to cut the deficit down to six.

Although this did not change the outcome of this one, Chambers will surely put this in his back pocket for another scenario that may occur like this later in the season.