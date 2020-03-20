MenÕs Basketball, Forward Lamar Stevens (11)
Forward Lamar Stevens (11) shakes hands after the men’s basketball game against No. 16 Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. No. 16 Michigan State defeated No. 20 Penn State 79-71.

In the wake of coronavirus concerns derailing numerous sports’ seasons, Penn State has created a way to reach out to student-athletes and offer well-wishes.

On Friday, Penn State Athletics announced a new addition to its website, GoPSUSports.com/WeCanWeWill, which serves this purpose.

Fans can submit written letters, photos and videos of 30 seconds or less to show their support for Penn State’s athletes.

The messages may also be shared by Penn State Athletics’ social media accounts, the GoPSUSports website or other outlets, according to the press release.

