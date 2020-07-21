One day, Angelo Poulich came home from work and his wife Aislinn made ribs — ribs that would change their family's life.

Poulich has gone from a Penn State powerlifting national champion, to 7-Eleven owner, to now creating his own barbecue sauce with Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman Bill Mazeroski.

“One day I came home from work and she had made ribs in the oven,” Poulich said. “I said, ‘Where’d you buy that sauce?’ She said that she made it, and I told her that we should be selling that stuff.”

Aislinn said she thought she had sauce on hand that night, but quickly realized she didn’t and had to come up with her own sauce to put on the ribs.

“I did a quick online search of what you could use to make barbecue sauce, looked at what we had on hand, and mixed what I could together,” Aislinn said via email. “We made it a bunch more times and tweaked it to add a little bit more of this and a little bit less of that, but all the ingredients are pretty much the same.”

Quickly after making their sauce discovery, the couple — that has four children between the ages of four and 12 — drove from western Pennsylvania to Georgia to pick up a smoker they found online, and went into the barbecue business.

But going into the food business wasn’t something Poulich had planned, just like powerlifting in college.

Poulich originally intended to play ice hockey in Happy Valley, but he didn’t end up pursuing the sport and instead took to powerlifting.

Poulich competed in the 1999-2000 season and in his first ever national meet, he came in third. In his second national meet, he won, benching an American/collegiate national record.

After graduating with a degree in administration and justice, Poulich got a job with the Westmoreland Sheriff County Department.

“I worked there for six years,” Poulich said. “Like any other college student, I was making okay money, but not anything great. I had a school loan, I had a vehicle payment and rent payment — I was struggling.”

Poulich then decided to leave law enforcement entirely and bought a local 7-Eleven.

It’s been 10 years since the Poulichs started their barbecue business, and they’ve never looked back, making copious amounts of southern style homemade barbecue smoked over firewood.

After opening the barbecue business, Poulich sold the 7-Eleven and bought a Bruster’s Real Ice Cream shop, where he also sells his barbecue.

However, most of his sales comes from the use of mobile kitchens.

“It’s interesting because one of my customers from the very beginning was former Pittsburgh Pirate Bill Mazeroski,” Poulich said. “He came into my local store one morning and we became good friends.”

Mazeroski played in the MLB for 17 seasons. His defense during his career led him to eight Gold Glove awards and 10 All-Star Game appearances, and an induction into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

His biggest performance came in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Pirates had been outscored in the first six games 46-17, but somehow managed to take the series to seven games and had a chance to win the World Series.

It was a 9-9 tie when Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run, the first walk-off series-ending home run in World Series history, to win the Pirates their first world series in 35 years.

Poulich had decided to start selling the sauce that his wife had made, as “that’s what everyone talks about” and he was searching for different co-packers.

Mazeroski asked Poulich if there was anything he could do to help with the sauce business, and when Poulich said they were attempting to get distributors in grocery stores, Mazeroski offered to let them use his name on the label.

“I almost spit my whiskey out on the floor,” Poulich said in an announcement on Facebook when launching the sauce.

Most of the co-packers Poulich called blew him off, saying Poulich’s business wasn’t big enough, or they didn’t have what it takes.

But finally, they came into contact with Dr. Scott Goldschmidt at Lancaster Fine Foods, who requested samples before deciding if he wanted any part of it.

Goldschmidt ended up loving the sauce.

“I make sure that anyone who inquires about a new product, I take the time to at least hear their story,” Goldschmidt said. “It was clear that Angelo had a lot of enthusiasm and that piqued my interest.”

Goldschmidt also said he is a fan of Mazeroski, so when he saw that he was endorsing the sauce, that was another aspect to peak his interest.

“Once I received samples and tasted the sauce, everyone was in agreement that it was a high quality sauce,” Goldschmidt said. “Angelo and Aislinn have been great to work with.”

Goldschmidt said they have all the qualities of a western Pennsylvania family, which is also consistent with Mazeroski. He said he’s “very fortunate” to be part of the product and their family has been “honored and proud” to be launching the sauce with Mazeroski.

The sauce was supposed to launch in stores this spring for baseball season, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted this plan, bringing with it unprecedented economic hardships for small businesses across the country.

“It’s been a rough start,” Poulich said. “But we pushed through and got the project done.”

There are currently two sauces to buy in stores — the Original and the Blazin’ Boar.

Neither of them have preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, or liquid smoke.

“It’s a perfect blend,” Poulich said about the Blazin’ Boar. “I had to capture the majority, because I know there’s people who like the sweat.”

The Poulich Pit sauce, nicknamed Maz Sauce, can be found at the Poulich’s Brusters Ice Cream in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, or through the Poulich Pit BBQ facebook page by private messenger.

Poulich is also still looking for grocers and distributors to carry the sauce.

“It has been a lot of hard work and we are lucky to be surrounded by so many supportive family members and friends,” Aislinn said. “But to have someone like Maz want to put his name on a product you create is the compliment of a lifetime.”

