Penn State Athletics announced via a release there have been eight positive coronavirus tests among student-athletes that have returned to campus.

As of July 24, Penn State has conducted 466 tests. Results of 66 tests are pending.

Penn State Athletics confirmed on July 23, it had its first student-athlete test positive for the virus.

"Individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point," Penn State said in a release. "In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."

Penn State will continue to report the number of positive tests every two weeks throughout the remainder of the summer.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, athletes will be tested on their return to campus and if any symptoms are shown.

So far, Penn State has returned its football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams to campus.