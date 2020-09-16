Division I student-athletes will not have practice nor competitions this Election Day, as well as the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 in the years to come.

The NCAA’s Division I council passed this civic engagement legislation at its meeting Wednesday, and announced the change via Twitter.

Division I student-athletes will not practice and compete, among other countable athletically related activities, on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year, including the upcoming Election Day on Nov. 3: https://t.co/7RZ6r69YOc pic.twitter.com/gdfkdpU94f — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 16, 2020

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) drafted this legislation to set aside a day each year for athletes to engage in civic duties.

The Division I SAAC’s legislative proposal was its first since the Division I governance was restructured in 2014 to provide student-athletes voting powers at every level of decision making.

The Division I SAAC features representatives from all 32 Division I conferences.

“By providing this day dedicated to civic engagement each year, we are making a clear distinction that our American student-athletes will always be citizens before they are athletes," Ethan Good, Division I SAAC chair and former men’s basketball player at Bowling Green said in a statement.

