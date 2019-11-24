Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Soccer (Nov. 22)

Penn State 4, Arizona 3 (OT)

Penn State’s title hopes stayed alive on Friday, but not without a big scare. The Nittany Lions found themselves down 2-0 shortly after returning from halftime but managed to tie the game just over 10 minutes later with goals by Ally Schlegel and Sam Coffey. Both teams scored again to force overtime, but Frankie Tagliaferri’s goal in the 97th minute ended the game with a Penn State win.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 22)

Penn State 5, Ohio State 4

The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start against Ohio State at home on Friday, but they didn’t keep their foot on the gas throughout the entirety of three periods. Penn State took a 3-1 lead into the third but soon found itself losing its grip on momentum as the Buckeyes cut the deficit to one. The Nittany Lions rallied back for two more goals, which proved to be enough to stave off the late Ohio State comeback attempt.

Wrestling (Nov. 22)

Arizona State 19, Penn State 18

It was the result heard around the wrestling world when Penn State traveled to Tempe and got upset by Arizona State. The Nittany Lions forfeited a bout at 184 pounds and No. 7 Kyle Conel got upset. Penn State’s wins in the bout were too little and in the case of Anthony Cassar, too late, as the heavyweight’s win by decision wasn’t enough to fully lead Penn State’s late comeback.

Football (Nov. 23)

Ohio State 28, Penn State 17

Penn State entered this game as significant underdogs but didn’t go down without a fight. Despite offensive struggles, the Nittany Lions were able to maintain a manageable deficit of 14-0 at halftime. Ultimately, though, Penn State was never able to grab ahold of the lead, resulting in its second loss of the season.

Cross Country (Nov. 23)

Penn State’s women’s team punched its ticket to the NCAA Finals by winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional title last Saturday. In the finals, the Nittany Lions finished 18th, marking the fifth-straight year that they earned a top-20 finish.

Women’s Hockey (Nov. 23)

Penn State 1, Syracuse 1

Penn State returned from a long layoff to face a CHA conference foe, but it couldn’t get back in the win column. In fact, neither of the struggling teams did. After both Syracuse and the Nittany Lions scored in the first period, neither found the back of the net again in regulation or in overtime. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Men’s Basketball (Nov. 23)

Penn State 58, Yale 56

For about 39 minutes of Saturday’s game, it seemed as though Penn State’s winning streak would end it its fifth game of the season. That’s until the Nittany Lions used a 16-2 run in the final three-plus minutes of the contest to beat Yale by a bucket, thanks in large part to a stellar defensive effort by Lamar Stevens and a timely 3-pointer from Myles Dread.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 23)

Ohio State 4, Penn State 3

With the game knotted at three entering the final period, Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik made the choice to pull starting goaltender Tommy Nappier and replace him with freshman Ryan Snowden. The decision proved a good one when Snowden turned away each shot sent his way in the third stanza, allowing his team to take the lead and salvage a series split.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 24)

Penn State 3, Rutgers 0

In its final road match of the regular season, the Nittany Lions dominated unranked Rutgers in Piscataway. The closest set in the match came in a six-point Penn State win in the second set, with Penn State winning the first and third sets by double digits. Redshirt senior Tori Gorrell led the way with 12 kills.

Women’s Hockey (Nov. 24)

Syracuse 3, Penn State 1

Following a tie on Saturday, Penn State fell to Syracuse on a Sunday afternoon during which the Nittany Lions struggled to get much going offensively. Both teams spent plenty of time in the penalty box, but Penn State was unable to find the back of the net on any of its six powerplays. With the loss, Penn State falls to 3-7-4 on the year and hasn’t won in seven games.

Women’s Basketball (Nov. 24)

George Mason 78, Penn State 68

After a comeback win over Clemson earlier this week, Penn State was unable to build on the victory when it hosted George Mason. The Nittany Lions’ struggles began early when Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier were sent to the bench with early foul trouble, and a sour third quarter ultimately put Penn State away.

Women’s Soccer (Nov. 24)

Stanford 2, Penn State 0

A difficult weekend for Penn State sports continued in Stanford, California on Sunday when Penn State women’s soccer’s rollercoaster season came to an end at the feet of the Cardinal. Stanford, the country’s No. 1 team, opened the scoring in the 30th minute and never looked back, adding an insurance score with 25 minutes remaining in the match.

Men’s Soccer (Nov. 24)

Providence 3, Penn State 2 (OT)

The most successful season in recent Penn State men’s soccer memory came to a relatively surprising end on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. After blowing a 2-0 lead, the Nittany Lions survived only four minutes of extra time before Trevor Davack slipped the ball past Penn State goalkeeper Josh Levine from close range, putting a halt to Penn State’s NCAA tournament run before it could even get started.

