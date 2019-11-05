From a young age, Ellie Jean knew she wanted to be part of a team.

Whether she was raising a championship trophy or wiping away tears of defeat, the feeling of belonging to something bigger than herself resonated deeply with her.

Thus, her passion for soccer was born.

Jean traces her roots back to Coventry, Connecticut, where her mother and stepfather worked with the men’s soccer team at the nearby University of Connecticut.

“I was around soccer 24/7 and honestly just fell in love with it,” Jean said. “I loved the team aspect of it.”

Even as a decorated cross country runner in high school, Jean always felt that her desire to play soccer was paramount.

“I was really passionate about it,” she said. “I was good at it, so that was the motivation. I kind of was curious about how good I could get.”

The spotlight of individual sports did not correspond to Jean, while the collective nature of soccer fulfilled her motivation to connect with others through the pursuit of a common goal.

“[Cross country] is just running, and soccer, there’s so much to it,” Jean said. “There’s an individual aspect and there’s also a team aspect. It’s just a great game to play and it brings people together from across the globe, so I love it and I wish I could play it forever.”

As the No. 5 recruit in her class, Jean’s excitement of taking the next step in her career was accompanied by the challenge of finding the perfect fit, which proved quite overwhelming to Jean.

“I didn’t love my recruiting process just because I was so young and I felt a lot of pressure to make the right choice but there was no right choice, you know,” Jean said.

However intimidating, Jean’s crucial decision became much easier once she visited Penn State.

“I stepped on campus for my first time and I felt like in my gut this was a really great place to go and place to be, and I picked it,” Jean said.

It’s safe to say that the rest is history.

Named a co-captain in 2019 alongside fellow redshirt senior defender Kaleigh Riehl and senior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis, Jean has emerged as a resolute leader, according to coach Erica Dambach.

“I have been incredibly impressed with Ellie’s leadership this year,” Dambach said. “She is the voice, she is the one dealing with the details, she’s doing all the stuff behind the scenes. I couldn’t be more proud of Ellie. I think that she will finish this season with absolutely no regrets.”

Jean attributed her influential character the those who came before her.

“I’ve always tried to emulate the leaders that I had when I was a freshman just because I knew how much it meant to me when they were reaching out to me or being there for me when I was new and didn’t know where I was going or what I was doing,” Jean said.

Jean and Riehl, as classmates, share a sacred bond that goes beyond their association in Penn State’s defensive third, often linking up for a pregame warmup drill or striking a pose together for the Instagram scene.

“[Jean] is just an incredible person, an incredible athlete, and an incredible soccer player,” Riehl said. “She’s kind of the whole package. I think she holds everyone around her accountable to everything and she really just inspires me to be better. We’ve been through a lot, we’ve shared a lot of experiences, and I think that we have just grown together through it.”

Jean’s love for the game does not solely derive from the thrills of making a picture-perfect slide tackle or leaving an opposing defender in the dust. In soccer, Jean’s unequivocal compassion has found a home, manifesting itself in the unbreakable bonds she has formed with her teammates.

“My experience would be nothing without them, current and past,” Jean said. “I think the most important thing though is that they’ve shaped me so much off the field and have been there for me in times when I’ve needed friends and teammates.”

Each enchanting memory from her Penn State career elicits genuine euphoria from the habitually warmhearted Jean. However, amidst the array of blissful moments exists one particularly adverse stretch of which the recollection triggers profound emotion in the 22-year-old.

Through tears, Jean recounted the spell of anxiety and mental health troubles that afflicted her life away from soccer during her redshirt junior season, commending the invaluable backing she received from those around her.

“I relied that entire season on my teammates and my coaches just for support and to be there for me and they were amazing,” Jean said. “I couldn’t have gotten through that really difficult time without them and they’ll always have such a special place in my heart because of that.”

Despite the weight of her struggle, Jean transformed her pain into a means of rediscovering the passion of which she had lost sight.

“In the past, I’ve been really in my head and really critical of how I play, but then last year, there was so much going on off the field that whenever I had the chance to play, it was like my escape,” she said.

“Literally, I could just play free. I almost felt like a little kid again, like just enjoying and not thinking about anything else and it was great.”

Looking back, Jean addressed how her passage through adversity embodies her present character.

“I think I learned a lot throughout that season and throughout that journey,” Jean said. It really helped me re-find the joy a little bit in soccer cause you always lose that when you’re at a big school and there’s a lot of pressure, and you kind of lose track of why you started playing in the first place.”

Moreover, Jean determined that her champion identity transcended the game of soccer. Her battle with anxiety unearthed Jean’s inner warrior and illustrated the fortitude she always possessed, but never entirely perceived.

“We are always stronger than we think we are,” she said. “Honestly, there were times where I did not think that I was going to get through that time. Obviously I relied a ton on my teammates, my family, my friends, but you know, you’re the one that digs yourself out of that dark place eventually.”

Jean declared that she has since reclaimed her peace of mind and that the process has fortified her resilience for whatever challenges await in the future.

“Obviously there are ebbs and flows, but just knowing that I am stronger than I thought I was, continuing to honor that strength, embrace it, and always know it’s there.”

Jean’s indestructible sense of hope echoes in the ultimate message she wished to convey: “Just to let everybody know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel when you are going through a dark time.”

An industrious outside back esteemed for her blistering pace and impeccable crosses, Jean instantly found her stride with the Nittany Lions, starting 21 matches and tallying six assists in 2015.

The season that saw Penn State win its first NCAA title in program history could not have been better for the defender, whose performances also earned her a place on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

“That’s the best year you could ask for, winning the national championship as a freshman,” Jean said. “It was so much fun to just do that with a bunch of people that I cared really deeply about, so I think that’s probably my favorite thing.”

Representing an illustrious program alongside players of the same first-rate stature tremendously impacted Jean and her relationships with those around her, sustaining the team’s collective ambition at immeasurable heights.

“It’s also great to have people come to this program and want to do the same things that you want to do and want to be as great as you want to be,” Jean said. “Iron sharpens iron, as coach always says, and I think that’s a huge part of why everybody chooses to come here and why everybody has such a great time.”

Winning the national championship was merely the preface of Jean’s storied years at Penn State. However, the following year, her talents took her away from Happy Valley and onto the international stage.

In her would-be sophomore season, Jean declared a redshirt and along with four other Nittany Lions, represented the United States at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. finished in fourth place, but Jean assigned an undeniable value to her competitive experience abroad.

“Whenever you’re playing soccer, you’re learning and you’re growing,” she said. “Obviously on that big of a stage, there was a lot of pressure and a lot of expectation, but I had a great time.”

Representing her country overseas also allowed Jean to relish what she loves most about the sport.

“I think that the coolest thing that comes out of playing soccer and playing on so many different teams and getting to travel is you just get the opportunity to meet so many new people and so many great people,” she said.

Fast forward to 2019, in her fifth and final season, Jean prepares to conclude the final chapter of her legendary Penn State career.

Spellbound by her insuppressible nostalgia, Jean professed her gratitude for her five years at Penn State and their role in shaping who she is today.

“I’ve had all my teammates and my family and the coaches supporting me. I think that’s been something that I’ll cherish forever and It’s been awesome and I wouldn’t have asked for it any other way. I’ll never forget this place, for sure. It will always have a special place in my heart.”

Jean’s tenure on the soccer field is far from over, as she looks to pursue a professional career.

“I’d love to see where this takes me. I know that I meet a ton of great people and I know that I get a ton of awesome experiences when I get to play soccer and when I get to travel, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

While Jean eagerly anticipates her next chapter, departing the place she called home for the last five years and bidding farewell to the irreplaceable individuals with whom she vows to stay in touch promises to strike the sentimental chord in Jean.

“Everybody on this team has shaped me in some way or has been such a good friend to me, or has made me laugh, or in some way has made me have an amazing experience here,” Jean said. “That’ll be something I won’t want to say goodbye to.”

Before the countless hours of training, everlasting gameday rituals, and boundless smiles and laughter shared with her beloved Nittany Lions all fade into a memory, Jean has one wish for the legacy she leaves behind:

“I guess I would want to be remembered by just being a really good teammate, supporting my teammates and being a good friend whenever they needed it and having really good times with them, and laughing and enjoying being in the moment with them,” she said.

Battle-tested on and off the soccer field, Jean treasures both the exhilarating victories and harrowing obstacles along her journey, as every triumph and every scar has forged her unbreakable spirit.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always come out the other side,” she said.