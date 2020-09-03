According to the Baltimore Sun, The University of Maryland’s athletic department announced Thursday that all athletic training activities will be suspended due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The report stated that the university reported 46 positive results out of 501 student-athletes across 10 teams, all of whom were tested Monday and Tuesday.

Since welcoming student-athletes back to campus in June, the athletic department reported 63 positive results among 2,191 tests, a positivity rate of 2.9%.

The decision by Maryland to put athletic activities on hold came after two straight weeks of reporting zero positive test results.

In August, the Big Ten announced the postponement of the fall sports season, citing coronavirus concerns.

