Senior wrestler Nick Lee and former graduate student women’s basketball player Kayleigh Semion were two of 28 recipients of the 2019-2020 Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship award.

Recipients of the award displayed ethical and sportsmanship behavior in both the competitive and personal aspects of life.

Lee, who was supposed to be the No. 2 seed in the canceled NCAA wrestling championships, is a three-time All-American and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Semion played for Penn State’s club team before joining the Lady Lions in the 2017-2018 season.

Semion was a member of Penn State’s Athletic Director’s Leadership Veteran Leaders program and was deeply involved in community service with the Lady Lions. Semion is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.