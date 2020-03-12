There will be no organized sports at Penn State during the spring semester.

College and professional organizations across the country canceled seasons and events due to coronavirus concerns over the last two days.

Finally, on Thursday, the Big Ten and the NCAA announced total cancellations to the remaining winter and spring competitions.

In response, Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics released the following statement:

"As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action. This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community."