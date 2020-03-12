Big Ten Media Days + Sandy Barbour
Buy Now

Penn State athletic director, Sandy Barbour, addresses the media during the Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

 Caitlin Lee

There will be no organized sports at Penn State during the spring semester. 

College and professional organizations across the country canceled seasons and events due to coronavirus concerns over the last two days.

Finally, on Thursday, the Big Ten and the NCAA announced total cancellations to the remaining winter and spring competitions. 

In response, Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics released the following statement:

"As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action. This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community."

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

David Eckert is a junior studying print and digital journalism and Spanish at Penn State. He has served previously as a sports editor for the Daily Collegian, but currently he works as the Collegian's sports columnist and is a podcast host.