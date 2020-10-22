Michigan State Athletics has officially announced that it will no longer be able to sponsor men's and women's swimming and diving as a varsity sport after the 2020-21 season.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said the decision was made after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic forced the university to reevaluate their athletic department.

"It's become abundantly clear that we are not able to support their dreams for excellence in the pool," Beekman said in a statement.

According to Beekman, Michigan State Athletics expects to lose over $30 million in revenue.

Scholarship commitments to affected athletes will be honored for any athlete who decides to continue their education at Michigan State.

"Discontinuing a sport is one of the most difficult decisions for an athletic director and university leadership," Beekman said in a statement. "It has a significant impact on members of our community, and when they hurt, we all hurt. While the decision we make today is final, we will continue to support our student-athletes and affected staff the best we can."

