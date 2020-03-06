While some of us may have extravagant plans this spring break, others will be perched up at home looking for things to do.

If you’re one of those people who uses breaks to get some work done, decompress and just enjoy some responsibility-free life, this weekend’s slate of Penn State sports could help you achieve at least one of those goals. No guarantees these games won’t raise your blood pressure a bit, though.

Tournament time for wrestling

The regular season is done, but the Nittany Lions are hitting the mats once again after a week away from competition.

Penn State wrestling begins its postseason this weekend in Piscataway, New Jersey on Saturday. Seniors Mark Hall, Vincenzo Joseph and Shakur Rasheed will compete in their final Big Ten Tournament of their careers.

Joseph enters the tournament ranked No. 1 at 165, while Hall is ranked No. 2 at 174. Rasheed is the 24th-ranked wrestler at 197.

Another wrestler to watch is Nick Lee, the top wrestler at 141. After going undefeated at 10-0 against the Big Ten this season, Lee will have plenty of competitors seeking revenge when he steps onto the stage.

The Nittany Lions begin tournament play on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Hoops hits the hardwood for last regular season game

Penn State men’s basketball is one game away from its own conference tournament, but it’ll be playing in an important game.

The Nittany Lions are in need of a win for their confidence. Penn State lost its senior day showing to Michigan State for its fourth loss in its last five games. Its only win came via late-game heroics from Myles Dread to beat Rutgers 65-64 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Luckily, the Nittany Lions will face a team that they proved they can beat. Less than a month ago, Penn State beat Northwestern 77-61 at home.

You can watch the Nittany Lions take on the Wildcats from the comfort of your own home via Big Ten Network on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Men’s lacrosse could make its case for No. 1

Penn State men’s lacrosse is very, very close to reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the USILA Coaches Poll.

This week, the Nittany Lions and Syracuse both received seven first-place votes, but the undefeated Orange had three more points in the poll to claim the top spot.

Though unbeaten, Syracuse has yet to leave its home. It will have its first road test against Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Penn State fans will want to tune into that one. If the Nittany Lions can handle No. 7 Cornell in a neutral-site game on Sunday at 4 p.m., they could be the top team in the country again come Monday.

Can men’s volleyball keep its streak?

After an up-and-down start to the season, Penn State men’s volleyball has seemingly found its stride.

The Nittany Lions are 7-0 since beginning EIVA play on Feb. 14. In their last four games, they have swept their opponents.

Penn State will have a difficult task ahead this weekend in Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions on Feb. 1 in the first matchup between the two teams.

The game will take place at Ohio State on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Baseball’s next weekend tournament

Penn State baseball has quietly gotten off to an excellent start.

The Nittany Lions have won six straight games and are off to a 9-2 start. Penn State’s performance last weekend saw it put up a total of 39 runs in four games against Princeton in Cary, North Carolina.

The Nittany Lions still have some time before they make their first appearance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park of the season. Penn State is on the road until Wednesday, March 18 against Binghamton.

For now, you can follow along with our coverage. The Nittany Lions will be in Maryland for a three-game slate this weekend, beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. against Navy.