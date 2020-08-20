The NCAA Division I Council has recommended the Division I Board of Directors to move all of the fall championships to the spring season.

This recommendation comes as more than 50% of participating schools participating in fall championships in each sport have opted to suspend their seasons.

Championships are only to be held if it is deemed safe and complies with federal, state and local health guidelines.

The Division I Competition Committee and Division I Football Oversight Committee will continue to work towards a more in-depth plan for fall championships in the impacted sports with the goal of preserving opportunities for winter and spring athletes, who did not have the opportunity to participate in NCAA championships last season.

“We continue to be committed to providing opportunities wherever possible,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a release. “We know how much our student-athletes value these championship opportunities and will continue to exert maximum flexibility to sponsor them.”

