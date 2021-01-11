Penn State athletes may have to wait a little longer to see compensation for their efforts in their sports.

The Division I Council announced Monday it has delayed the rule change that would allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

Division I Council tables proposals on name, image, likeness and transfers.https://t.co/ifuH2KAaPr | #NCAAconv pic.twitter.com/7hfzdGqBSA — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) January 11, 2021

The Board of Governors originally directed to change these rules for each division by January 2021.

Under the current rules, student-athletes are unable to receive financial compensation while affiliated with their university's athletic programs.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE