New Sports news graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Penn State athletes may have to wait a little longer to see compensation for their efforts in their sports.

The Division I Council announced Monday it has delayed the rule change that would allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

The Board of Governors originally directed to change these rules for each division by January 2021.

Under the current rules, student-athletes are unable to receive financial compensation while affiliated with their university's athletic programs.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

