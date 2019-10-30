In just its fifth tournament of the fall tennis season, Penn State traveled to Blacksburg, Virginia to compete in the ITA Regional Championships.

The Nittany Lions’ four-day tenure in the tournament was highlighted by junior Gabby O’Gorman’s run to the quarterfinals of the singles tournament. O’Gorman was the 13-seed in the singles tournament and was the lone double-digit seed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Entering the season with no singles players or doubles partners ranked by the ITA, the Nittany Lions had little attention nationally. But after a few small successes at the Atlantic Regional Championships, the team could look to build upon their success in the upcoming tournament and during the spring.

After playing in four different tournaments in three weeks, the players had a week of rest in preparation for the regional championships where they faced a field of 25 different teams across both a singles and doubles tournament.

Day One (Friday)

The Nittany Lions began the championships with four different players in action, winning one of the four matches in which they competed on Friday.

Junior Hanna Wikberg lost to William and Mary’s Charlotte Madson 6-3, 6-2.

Sophomore Olivia Ryan fell to VCU’s Melissa Ifidzhen in a three-set battle, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0.

Ryan grabbed the sole win of the day for the women, as she was granted a victory over Georgetown’s Sofie Moenster who withdrew from the match.

Ryan continued her busy day alongside junior Frederikke Svarre in the doubles side of the tournament. The pair ultimately fell to the tandem of Kat Lyman and Anne-Sophie Couteau of West Virginia.

Day Two (Saturday)

The Nittany Lions appeared to turn their luck around on day two of the tournament, as they won half of their matches, and O’Gorman began her deep run in the singles tournament.

O’Gorman defeated Eva Alexandrova of Maryland 7-5, 6-3 to start her day.

Junior Olivia Rohrbacher was outlasted by Brooke Pilkington of Old Dominion in a hard fought two-set match 6-4, 6-4.

Svarre managed to secure the second singles win of the day in her defeat of George Washington’s Katarina Marinkovikj 6-3, 6-3.

On the doubles side of the championship, the pairing of juniors O’Gorman and Rohrbacher defeated the duo of Lea Owens and Dessi Zlateva from Richmond in the round of 32; however, they were then defeated later in the day by Marshall’s Daniela Dankanych and Anna Smith 8-6 in the round of 16.

Penn State’s other duo in the round of 32 ­—Wikberg and senior Samantha Smith — fell in a close match to Old Dominion’s Shahar Biran and Alexandra Viktorovich, who were later tournament semi-finalists 8-7 (2).

Day Three (Sunday)

Sunday’s action was highlighted by O’Gorman’s continued advancement in the singles tournament as well as the Nittany Lions winning 75 percent of their matches on the day.

In the singles round of 32, O’Gorman defeated her opponent Kayla Hodge of Navy via a walkover (withdrawal due to physical inability to compete).

Also in the round of 32, Svarre dropped at close match against Maryland freshman Ayana Akli 6-2, 6-3.

Rohrbacher secured the Nittany Lions third victory of the day with her defeat of Saint Joseph’s Amanda Nava 6-2, 6-3

O’Gorman closed out the day for the women with her round of 16 upset over No. 6-seed Chloe Gullickson of Virginia who was ranked in the top 100 nationally to begin the season.

Day Four (Monday)

O’Gorman was the lone player remaining in the championships for the Nittany Lions on Monday. Ultimately, O’Gorman was defeated by Virginia’s Natasha Subhas 6-3, 6-2. Subhas was the No. 1 freshman in the country to start the season and was the eventual champion of the tournament.

The Nittany Lions will continue their season this upcoming weekend at the Kentucky Invite which will conclude their fall season.