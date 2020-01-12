Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Hockey

(Jan. 10)

Penn State 2, Lindenwood 1

In its first conference game of 2020, Penn State held its own to pick up its third CHA victory of the season. The Nittany Lions got on the board first via a goal from Izzy Heminger in the first period. Rene Gangarosa tacked on a power-play goal in the second period, while Lindenwood could only muster up one goal in the third period to ensure a Penn State win.

(Jan. 11)

Penn State 3, Lindenwood 2

The Nittany Lions continued their hot start to the new year with another win to clinch the series sweep. Shea Nelson, Natalie Heising and Kate Rydland all scored to build an insurmountable three-goal lead for Penn State. With the win, the Nittany Lions are now 3-1 since beginning play in 2020. They are now 9-9-4 overall.

Wrestling

(Jan. 10)

Penn State 22, Illinois 16

Penn State returned to the mat on Friday night with a multiple lineup changes after injuries, but was able to take care of Illinois winning six of the 10 bouts, including the last four. Austin Clabuagh and Konner Kraeszig both made their Penn State debuts. Shakur Rasheed gave Penn State its first lead of the match with a late takedown in his first appearance this season.

(Jan. 12)

Penn State 30, Northwestern 9

After scraping by Illinois on Friday, Penn State dominated Northwestern on Sunday winning seven bouts and controlling the match from the start. Vincenzo Joseph picked up a victory only 56 seconds into his bout. The Nittany Lions picked up a 28-4 advantage in takedowns and picked up nine bonus points off three tech falls. Penn State is now 5-1 this season.

Men’s Volleyball

(Jan. 10)

BYU 3, Penn State 0

No. 15 Penn State was faced with a tough task in its opening game of the season — a road trip to take on the No. 3 team in the nation. The Nittany Lions were able to hold a lead in both the opening and the third set, but ultimately the Cougars were too much, downing Penn State in three sets. Brett Wildman led the way for the Nittany Lions with 11 kills.

(Jan. 11)

BYU 3, Penn State 0

Penn State took the court on Saturday night looking to rebound from a straight set defeat on Friday and pick up a win in its opening weekend of the season. But much like the night prior, BYU took care of business at home, defeating Penn State in three sets. Bobby Wilden led the Nittany Lions with 10 kills. Penn State is now 0-2 to start the season and will head to Chicago next weekend to take on Loyola-Chicago and Lewis.

Track (Jan. 11)

Penn State returned to the track for the first time in 2020 on Saturday in the Nittany Lion Challenge. The Nittany Lions had multiple athletes take home first place honors. Mallory Kauffman threw a collegiate-personal best of 14.66 meters, finishing in first place. Penn State also took home first place in both the men’s and women’s pole vault. Brooke-Lynn Williams and Will Henderson both won the 60-meter dash as well for Penn State.

Men’s Basketball (Jan. 11)

Wisconsin 58, Penn State 49

Looking to bounce back from a conference loss to Rutgers that broke a five-game winning streak, Penn State looked lethargic in its return to the Bryce Jordan Center. Buckets were hard to come by, and with Mike Watkins, Myles Dread and Curtis Jones Jr. unable to get anything going, the Nittany Lions fell to Wisconsin for their second straight loss.

Men’s Hockey (Jan. 11)

Penn State 6, Robert Morris 2

There were plenty of questions regarding Penn State’s offense, but those were answered quickly as it scored four goals in the opening frame, en route to a 6-2 victory over in-state foe Robert Morris. Forward Nate Sucese recorded three assists in the contest, becoming Penn State’s all-time point leader.

Women’s Basketball (Jan. 12)

Ohio State 78, Penn State 68

Penn State’s losing streak continued on Sunday as it dropped its contest at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have failed to win a road Big Ten game this season. Kamaria McDaniel finished with 22 points, and Penn State nearly came back, but the Buckeyes held on in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

