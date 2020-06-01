Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement on the death of George Floyd and several other victims of racial injustice in an open letter on Monday evening.

An open letter from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren pic.twitter.com/Rw90xdMcx5 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 1, 2020

In that letter, Warren also announced the creation of the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition and invited student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and others to join him.

Later in the letter, Warren announced that he and his wife, Greta, have decided to donate $100,000 to the National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, based in Washington, D.C.

Warren, who is the first and only African-American commissioner across the NCAA’s Power-Five conferences, previously lived in the Minneapolis area for 15 years when he worked as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings.

“As a black man, I pray every day for the health and safety of my wife and children especially during interactions with law enforcement,” Warren said in the letter. “We continue to see inequality and deep divide regarding how members of the black community are treated compared to the rest of society and too often, the results have been horrific and senseless.

“Such racism and inequality are pervasive, not just endemic in law enforcement.”

Warren went on to state the importance of student-athletes using their platforms and not staying silent.

“It is critical that our student-athletes possess their rights to free speech, their rights to peaceful protest and we will work to empower them in creating meaningful change,” Warren said.