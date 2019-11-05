At the team’s fifth and final tournament of the fall season, Penn State had an up and down weekend at the Kentucky Invite. The invite was a three-day-long tournament featuring seven different teams.

The team’s performance in the tournament was highlighted by junior Olivia Rohrbacher’s undefeated weekend and junior Frederikke Svarre’s three different three-set-long matches during the tournament.

Day 1 (Friday)

The Nittany Lions got off to a bit of a shaky start on day one of the tournament, dropping four out of six singles matches and one of three doubles matches.

Rohrbacher was one of two winners on the singles side of the tournament for the day, defeating Kentucky’s Maialen Morante in a lengthy match 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

The other win on Friday belonged to sophomore Gracey Hirsch, who earned a victory over Kentucky junior Brianna Tulloch.

Junior Gabby O’Gorman was defeated by Kentucky’s Diana Tkachenko, 6-1, 6-0.

Svarre was then matched up with Diana Tkachenko’s twin sister Ana and lost an incredibly close match on a third-set tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Rounding out the day for the Nittany Lions, senior Samantha Smith and sophomore Sydney Weinberg were defeated by Carlota Molina Megias of Kentucky, 6-4, 6-4, and Anastasiia Bovolskaia of West Virginia 6-0, 6-4, respectively.

On the doubles side, the duo of O’Gorman and Svarre got the win against Virginia Tech’s pairing of Nina Sorkin and Rita Pinto, 8-5. While Smith and Weinberg dropped their match against Virginia Tech’s Elizabet Danailova and Nika Kozar, 8-1.

The pairing of Rohrbacher and Hirsch were able to secure the Nittany Lions’ second doubles win of the day by defeating Audrey Butterworth and Lily Hackbirth, 8-4.

Day 2 (Saturday)

On day two, the team rebounded, winning six out of nine matches and continuing some win streaks from day one.

After her run in the ITA Regional Championships last weekend, O’Gorman appeared to have lost some of that swagger, as she lost her second match of the invite to DePaul freshman Yuliya Kizelbasheva 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Svarre had much better luck in her second lengthy three-set match, holding on to beat DePaul’s Alina Kuzmenkova 6-4, 4-6, 7-4.

Rohrbacher also won a three-set match that featured three very one-sided games, emerging victorious over Madelyn Yergler of DePaul, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

In one of the more impressive showings on Saturday, Smith won in dominant fashion over DePaul’s Layo Adelakun 6-0, 6-2.

Other singles action on the day included Hirsch’s loss to Kuzmenkova of DePaul, 6-1, 6-4, and Weinberg’s loss to Virginia Tech’s Butterworth 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles action, the Nittany Lion duos of Rohrbacher/Svarre and Smith/Weinberg were both victorious over Utah’s pairings of Emily Dush/Lindsay Hung and Katya Hersh/Madison Mckay, 8-1, and 8-3 respectively.

The pairing of O’Gorman and Hirsch had the sole doubles loss for the Nittany Lions on the day, falling to Utah’s twin sister duo of Madeline and Anya Lamoreaux 8-3.

Day 3 (Sunday)

The third and final day of the tournament appeared to be a strong end to the Nittany Lions’ season. The team went undefeated in doubles play and Rohrbacher was able to complete her undefeated tournament run, earning both her third doubles and third singles wins on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions started off the final day of the tournament with two doubles wins. The tandems of Svarre/Rohrbacher and Hirsch/Weinberg secured victories over DePaul’s Lenka Antonijevic/Kizelbasheva and Yergler/Adelkun, 8-7 and 8-4 respectively.

The duo of O’Gorman and Smith narrowly lost the other doubles match on the day to Depaul’s Aspasia Avgeri and Kuzmenkova, 8-7.

In singles play, Svarre played her third consecutive three-set match and ultimately fell short against Miami’s Brindtha Ramasamy.

O’Gorman continued her tournament long slump, losing to Miami’s Laura Rico, 7-6, 7-5.

Smith and Weinberg both put on dominant displays of tennis, defeating Lena Babunski of Miami and Lily Hackbirth of Virginia Tech, 6-2, 6-0, and 6-0, 6-0 respectively.

Hirsch was also victorious in her match against Janelle Ghanem of Miami, 6-3, 6-4.

Capping off the most impressive performance of the weekend, Rohrbacher won her sixth different match of the tournament, defeating Miami’s Mackenzie Myers 6-0, 6-4.

The conclusion of the Kentucky Invite marked the end of the Nittany Lions’ fall season. Match play will start up again in the spring. However, the team will continue practicing in preparation for the spring season.